The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a person was dead Tuesday morning after a commercial truck started moving while its owner performed maintenance on it. They said Frederick Holloway, from Bonham, Texas, was working on the truck in a parking stall of the Pilot Travel Plaza on Genesis Road. In a preliminary report, they also said he was behind the truck when it started to roll backward, “for unknown reasons.” They said he was pinned underneath the trailer as it rolled over a curb.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO