Georgia assistant Stacy Searels now has three offensive linemen in his first recruiting cycle back in Athens, with Columbus (Ga.) Carver four-star Kelton Smith, Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley, and Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy interior offensive lineman Joshua Miller. He is in pursuit of another offensive tackle, with Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy Top 100 prospect Monroe Freeling very high on the board. Searels also has a chance to land his top center prospect, as Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain offensive lineman Connor Lew announced his commitment date on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO