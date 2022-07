GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Grand Ledge High School was under a shelter in place order as police searched for a fleeing suspect in the area. Although regular classes are out for the summer, the football team was practicing at the school’s facilities when the order was issued. As a result they were required to wait out the shelter in place order until it was lifted.

GRAND LEDGE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO