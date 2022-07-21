ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

389 ‘Drug Recognition Experts’ now certified in NY

By Richard Roman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vk99k_0gnjNlfR00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) recognized 20 law enforcement officers on Thursday from across New York State, who completed extensive training and are now nationally certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs). With this graduating class, New York State now has 389 certified DREs across the state.

DREs are used when a driver appears to be impaired and police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. DREs receive extensive training approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

Trained DRE officers learn to observe and document the signs and indicators of impairment within each of the seven drug categories, including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and take impaired drivers off the road regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.

Woman critically injured after gang assault in Albany

Graduates:

Anderson Gregory St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office
Baker Aubrie New York State Police
Benson Timothy Suffolk County Police Department
Bonilla Alexandra New York State Police
Collins David Suffolk County Police Department
Drake Nicholas New York State Police
Fazio Daniel New York City Police Department
Hughes Bradley East Hampton Town Police Department
Kahveci Huseyin New York State Police
Karp Kyle New York State Police
Lerch Jr Russell New York City Police Department
Miller Jonelle New York State Police
Miner Joseph New York State Police
Noens Eric Suffolk County Police Department
Pagano Aidan Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office
Rasmussen Alf New York City Police Department
Reilly Ryan New York State Police
Rogers Brian New York State Police
Sholtes Cody Albany County Sheriff’s Office
Tobolson Kevin New York State Police

As part of their training, DRE graduates must complete a three-part program. The first two phases include a two-day introductory course, followed by 56 hours of instruction and a final exam.

Car crashes into tree, catches fire in Caroga Lake

In the third phase of training, DRE graduates are required to observe and identify drug categories and complete an additional final knowledge exam. After successfully completing the training, all DRE officers are certified for two years and are expected to meet certain requirements to be considered for re-certification at the end of this period.

Officers that are selected to participate in the DRE program must have a history of being proactive within their community and be well-trained in DWI detection. Only a handful of DRE applicants are selected to attend the training, which is sponsored by the GTSC and New York State STOP-DWI Foundation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

Pennsylvania veterans to receive restitution in jeweler scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a multi-state settlement that recovers $34.2 million for 46,000 service members and veterans nationwide who were “deceived” by Harris Jewelry. According to the AG’s office, the jewelry company “used deceptive marketing tactics to lure active-duty service members into a financing program, falsely claiming that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel 34

This Week In Pennsylvania: Nick Pisciottano

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how the candidates for the U.S. Senate are starting to re-engage and sprint towards that Nov. 8 finish line. He will also talk about how some Republicans are suing the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel 34

Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked at Perinton campaign stop

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Lee Zeldin was attacked at a campaign event in Perinton Thursday night. Zeldin is the Republican candidate for governor in New York State. Witnesses say Zeldin was giving a speech about bail reform at the VFW on Macedon Center Road when a man got on stage, started yelling, “wrestled with […]
PERINTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Prescription Drugs#Traffic Safety Committee#Drug Recognition#Nhtsa#Dre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Channel 34

President Biden visit to Wilkes-Barre canceled

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre Thursday has been canceled due to his positive COVID-19 test. Biden was scheduled to stop at Wilkes University where he was set to speak at the university’s Marts Center Thursday afternoon. The White House says he was expected...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
News Channel 34

Binghamton to host NYS Weightlifting Championships

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton was recently selected to host the 2022 New York State Weightlifting Championships on September 10th and 11th. The event will be held at the Doubletree Binghamton where approximately 150 of the best weightlifters in New York will converge for the state’s largest Olympic Weightlifting competition of the year.
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

O’Mara proposes 2-year sales tax moratorium

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In an effort to combat inflation, Senator Tom O’Mara, (R, C, I-Big Flats) and his colleagues, introduced new legislation to remove sales tax on various goods, services, and transactions in the state. They called for the legislation to eliminate the state sales tax on many items as the first step in […]
BIG FLATS, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy