New art in downtown Seattle

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeep an eye out for new art in...

R-Day from Rainier Beer Returns in September 2022

The streets of Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood will come alive on Saturday, September 24 when Rainier Beer returns with its R-Day! This day of beery fun will include the iconic Wild Rainiers, Barbeerian, and a host of other colorful characters as they all return to the streets of Georgetown for games and music to celebrate the legendary tradition of R-Day.
Hottest temps of 2022 ahead for Seattle

Seattle, get ready: we're tracking the hottest temps of 2022 so far. The 90s return Tuesday and last through Friday. Since so many people don't have air-conditioning in their homes, we are especially concerned about the risk for heat stroke and exhaustion. Tuesday, I am forecasting a record of 94...
Amazon Pauses Construction on Bellevue Site

Amazon is one of the most popular and desirable workplaces in Washington state. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many employers working remotely, Amazon has decided to stop construction on one of its newest campuses located in Bellevue, WA. According to Lauren Rosenblatt from The Seattle Times, “[Amazon] is changing...
Explore Seattle’s Waterfront: 14 Things to Do Now

When was the last time you and the kids played tourist in the Emerald City? If it’s been a while, now is a great time to reintroduce your family to the Seattle Waterfront. With the removal of the old viaduct and the promise of a new city park, the waterfront is looking better than ever. On a sunny day, you can’t beat it. And if we’re being honest, it’s just as fun (and maybe less crowded) on a rainy day. From the Great Wheel to the Ye Old Curiosity Shop, there’s a treasure trove of things to do for families of all ages. Just mix and match any of our favorite spots to plan the ultimate Seattle Waterfront outing.
Seafair 2022: Parades, hydros, Blue Angels and more

Editor’s note: Updated for Seafair 2022, when summer events have come back in all of their glory!. I’ve always loved Seafair, Seattle’s multilayered summer festival, from the time I sold Seafair pins as a 15-year-old. With eight official Seafair-sponsored events and dozens of Seafair Foundation-sanctioned community events in July and August, it’s a feast for all of the senses.
Salty Sea Days Block Party Underway In Downtown Everett

Stretching along Colby between Everett Avenue and Hewitt Avenue the Downtown Everett Association has live music, vendors and lots of events for kids. A drag show scheduled for Friday night was cancelled according to the DEA Facebook Page but everything else was on track. Here are some photos from Friday afternoon.
Rantz: Foolish Seattle Council wants women seeking abortions to be a ‘protected class’

The Seattle City Council is ready to pretend women seeking abortions must be a protected class. This is foolish virtue signaling at its most transparent. Socialist councilmember Tammy Morales and far-left progressive councilmember Lisa Herbold will introduce legislation that turns women seeking abortion (or women who have had an abortion) into a protected class.
Meet The Owner – Wild Birds Unlimited

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
Why the Seattle Audubon Society will drop 'Audubon' from its name

A Seattle Audubon Society by any other name, would be just as birdy. That's partly the idea behind why the Seattle Audubon Society is dropping "Audubon" from its name, citing an uncomfortable history behind the man the organization is named after. “Knowing what we now know and hearing from community...
Vacation is Every Day Living in This $4,750,000 Waterfront House in Bainbridge Island

The House in Bainbridge Island is designed as the family home of renowned engineer Jack Christiansen, now available for sale. This home located at 7799 Hansen Road NE, Bainbridge Island, Washington; offering 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with 3,426 square feet of living spaces. Call Matthew Paige – Realogics Sotheby’s Int’l Rlty – (Phone: 360.259.1804) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Bainbridge Island.
Seattle Summer Bucket List: 11 Things Everyone Should Do At Least Once

To anyone who says it’s mid-July and summer’s almost over—no. Look outside. It has barely begun. That’s not how we do things here in the PNW, where summer hits its stride in late July and keeps rolling through September. That said, summer is short here: The Rainy Season starts pretty promptly and completely around the Autumn Equinox on September 22, so you’ve got about two months left to check all this stuff off your list. From good blackberry pickin’ spots to secret beaches, you’ve got your work cut out for you, so get crackin'.
Across the Fence: A World of Words

Have you ever been aware of how many authors there are around in the Puget Sound region? And beyond? Of course, you have been to your local libraries and book stores. So, you know they are out “there”. But did you know that maybe your neighbor is one? Or knows one?
The Ship Lofts – Tacoma’s newest waterfront live/work nexus

Tacoma’s history, if not landscape, is dense with visionary ideas – some even come to fruition. Point Ruston is one of those. UWT in downtown Tacoma is another. Tacoma, especially the downtown section, is packed with remnants of dreams and visions of the future anchored in the realities – if not physical materials of the past.
1230 S West Camano

Westside Waterfront w/TWO cute & beachy 70's-vibe dwellings! Incredible 180 degree views of Saratoga Passage, Whidbey Is., the Olympics + PRIME SUNSETS! With no CCR's here, Airbnb, VRBO's & RV parking ARE all allowed! The main home is 924 s.f. w/2 bedrooms + full bath + spacious kitchen & family room w/freestanding propane fireplace. The enormous water-side deck w/hot tub is the perfect space to relax and take it all in: Sunsets + Eagles + boat traffic + occasional whales! The super cute, separate VIEW cottage (ADDTIONAL 352 sf) has a mini kitchen, 3/4 bath + view patio! Other enticing features: Detached 2 car garage w/2nd laundry facility; a potting/storage shed + fully fenced grounds & gardens. Includes your own Private Beach & Tidelands!
This Is The Best County To Live In Washington

When people are considering a move to another city, they also have to consider the perks of the county, too. That's why Stacker found the best counties to live in every state, including Washington. "Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Washington using rankings from Niche,"...
Washington's E-DUI law reaches 5th anniversary as patrols increase

SEATTLE — Washington's E-DUI law is now 5 years old. The law bans any hand-held phone use while behind the wheel, which even applies if you're completely stopped, like at a stop sign or red light. For the law's 5th anniversary, King County plans to increase patrols to monitor distracted drivers. That effort starts now and lasts until August 6th.
"Another Bridge" On 1st Ave

SEATTLE (July 18, 2022) – Construction of the Marion Street pedestrian bridge begins this week. This will enhance the experience for the millions of annual users who walk and roll to and from Colman Dock. The new bridge will provide a direct connection between First Ave and Colman Dock...
