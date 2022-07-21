7 Vegan, Nutrient-Rich No-Bake Desserts That Taste Like a Ray of Sunshine
Whether it’s the beads of sweat accumulating on your upper lip or your back glistening like the misty air that radiates from a waterfall—these, my friend, are dead giveaways that summer's sweltering heat has officially entered the chat. As everyone claws their way outdoors to celebrate the sunshine and warmer days, poolside festivities and outdoor BBQs quickly become all the rage. Next thing you know, you’re tasked with bringing a supersized pasta salad, a dip for the masses to munch on, and a dessert fit for the entire friend group.
Comments / 0