There are items of interest in every corner of Steve and Carla Engle’s cleverly reconstructed mid-19th century log home. A family heirloom. dresser has become a vanity, a hidden pocket door leads to a surprise loft, and a Conestoga wagon wheel serves as a bench on their most welcoming front porch. A pair of whiskey barrels have been repurposed into a backyard bar, another as a back porch sink. Not one, but two of Steve’s handcrafted cedar canoes are suspended from ceilings. As Steve tells the story about each accent and each room of the couple’s unique home on Johnstown Road, you can tell his mind is in motion for the next project.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO