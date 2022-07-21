ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baileys Harbor, WI

Plan Coming Together to Turn Nelson Property into Public Park

By Sam Watson
Door County Pulse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA consensus plan has emerged that would transform the former Nelson property and adjacent Town Marina. The Baileys Harbor Town Board agreed earlier this month with the preliminary plan to convert the former Nelson property into a public park. Voters overwhelmingly approved the purchase during the town’s annual...

Door County Pulse

Walk This Sway to Door County’s Newest Beer Project

If you think the craft-brewing scene was just a fad of the previous decade, think again. The Brewers Association has reported that the number of craft breweries across the country nearly doubled between 2015 and 2021. Also not to be dismissed, sales of craft beer increased by about 8% from 2020 to 2021. And although Door County may be better known for its orchards and beaches, supper clubs and wineries, the craft breweries popping up around the area are carving out a thirst-quenching niche.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Harbor Fish Market & Grille Changes Hands

The Harbor Fish Market & Grille in Baileys Harbor, situated on the shore of the Lake Michigan side, boasts expansive indoor and outdoor dining with coveted views. Inside, customers walk on the original hardwood floors that were installed when the building was constructed in 1908 and belly up to the original bar that fronts Highway 57 and is capped with the original copper ceiling.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Leaking gas pipes discovered in Oconto home

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in an Oconto home were quick to call 911 on Sunday afternoon after detecting a possible gas leak in their home. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue Department, just before 12:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of a gas leak at a two-story home located on the 400 block of Jones Avenue.
OCONTO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

New Butch’s Bar Now Open

Clarence Cumber Jr. reopened Butch’s Bar – a well-known gathering place for the past 50 years that burned down earlier this year – in its new location, the former Nautical Inn at 234 Kentucky St. in Sturgeon Bay, on July 18. Cumber and his son David have made some changes, but the historical atmosphere remains as welcoming as ever. Butch’s will provide music by local and visiting musicians on Wednesday nights.
wtaq.com

Marinette Car Dealership’s License Suspended

MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Marinette car dealership has had its license suspended by the state. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the license of Sorenson Motors, 3456 Hall Ave., is suspended for five days. The suspension began on Monday. The DOT says Sorenson illegally failed to make records...
Door County Pulse

The Art of the Quilt at Bazyli

Bazyli Studio Wearable and Textile Art, 2551 Ahrens Road in Baileys Harbor, is featuring the work of fiber artist, teacher and quilt maker Maday Delgado, whose most recent home base is Baraboo, Wisconsin. Her colorful, vibrant, expressive work is beautiful on a wall, but it’s also two sided and functional,...
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
Door County Pulse

Can’t-Miss Sidewalk-Sale Deals

Sturgeon Bay’s annual Sail through the Avenues Sidewalk Sale will take place July 28, 9 am – 4 pm. It’s a time to take advantage of discounts and deals on textiles, artwork, jewelry, garden and household products, and much more at shops and boutiques citywide. Stalls operated...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two NE Wisconsin counties under high COVID-19 community levels

FRIDAY 7/22/2022 2:07 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,552,695 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,195 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,552,685 1,550,771 (+1,689) Received one dose of vaccine3,769,458 (64.6%)...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

No one injured in industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one is injured after an industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 600 block of Liberty Street around 4:00 p.m at Convergen Energy. Green Bay Battalion Chief Dave Kolz said...
Door County Pulse

Midsummer’s Music Presents German Romantic Masters

During the Romantic period, approximately 1800-1850, music and poetry went hand in hand – a symbiotic relationship that Midsummer’s Music will explore during its Lush and Thrilling Romantic Poetry program. The featured musicians – flutist Heather Yarmel, clarinetist JJ Koh, violinists David Perry and Ann Palen, violist Allyson...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Parker John’s concession stands at Road America

(WFRV) – It’s concession stand food, elevated. When you come to Road America, look for the Parker John’s stand and expect made from scratch food with the same great quality you’ll find in the restaurant. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look. Parker John’s Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel 3000

‘Death Casts a Shadow’ will be last book in popular Door County mystery series

On a frigid, blustery morning on the Door County peninsula, Sheriff Dave Cubiak discovers a wealthy widow lying dead at the foot of her stairs. She could have fallen — but Cubiak immediately suspects something more ominous, especially because he’d just been called to do a wellness check on the woman the night before. So begins the latest mystery at the heart of “Death Casts a Shadow,” the seventh and final volume in Patricia Skalka‘s popular Dave Cubiak Door County Mystery Series. But, like Skalka’s previous books, the story is about more than the mystery at hand.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Embodied Art-Making Experience at Brilliant Stranger

Brilliant Stranger, 7896 Hwy 42 in Egg Harbor, is offering a second gong immersion with an embodied art-making experience July 22, 4:30-6:30 pm. A sound bath with Christine Zimonick of The High Heart Project will blend with creative embodiment practices – meditation, writing and painting with Dawn Patel of Brilliant Stranger.
EGG HARBOR, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Christina Marie (Falk) Kacalo

Christina Marie Kacalo, 63, of Casco, died at home surrounded by family on Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was born December 18, 1958 in Great Lakes, Illinois, daughter of the late Gordon Kenneth and Patricia Grace (Cummings) Falk. Chris graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School with the Class of 1977 before continuing her education at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. Chris worked as an LPN for Door County Memorial Hospital (now Door County Medical Center) and Home Health. She then opened her own Community Based Residential Facility, Close to Home, and owned and operated it for ten years until she sold it. Chris then worked for The Dorchester (now Golden LivingCenter) until her retirement in 2005. She attended Price of Peace Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. Chris enjoyed camping, four wheeling, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
CASCO, WI
Door County Pulse

Invitational Race at Egg Harbor Yacht Club

The Egg Harbor Yacht Club hosted an invitational race July 9 with competitors from Sturgeon Bay and Menominee, Michigan. The winning sailors (from left) were John Valentine, Bill VanderCastle, Rich Ritchie, Jim Lester, Gwen and Ches Porter, and Jim Myland.
EGG HARBOR, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 23, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 23, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Unusual Finds, Food-Truck Fun, Brat Fry at Denn

Fun, unusual items await shoppers during two markets at DENN. On Sunday, July 24, 10 am – 3 pm (food starts at 11 am), enjoy barbecue from the Steel Belly BBQ food truck; and on Sunday, July 31, stop by for a brat fry and Sunday Funday Market, also 10 am – 3 pm.
STURGEON BAY, WI

