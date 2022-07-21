ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford, GM Petition NHTSA For Self Driving Vehicle Exemptions

fordauthority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord-backed self driving vehicle company Argo AI has expanded rapidly in recent months, testing out its autonomous vehicles in a number of cities across the globe and even ditching human drivers in a couple of them. This effort is still in its early stages, however, as most self driving vehicle operations...

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-150 XL Gains Standard Power Equipment, Cruise Control

The 2023 Ford F-150 lineup is set to undergo a number of changes – including the addition of multiple new variants – as Ford Authority has outlined over the past few months. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the entry-level 2023 Ford F-150 XL is set to receive its own host of changes in terms of equipment, as The Blue Oval is dropping the 100A XL Equipment Group for that particular trim level.
TRAVEL
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Maverick Color Lineup Briefly Revealed On Blue Oval Site

Given the fact that demand for the 2022 Ford Maverick quickly exceeded the automaker’s production capacity, forcing it to stop taking orders and push many of those orders to the next model year, quite a few folks are likely looking forward to ordering a 2023 Ford Maverick. That process will begin in early August, as Ford Authority reported earlier this month, while production at the Hermosillo Assembly plant will follow suit in October. However, it seems as if the 2023 Ford Maverick color lineup appeared briefly on The Blue Oval’s official site, according to the Maverick Truck Club, potentially previewing what we can expect in that regard.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Partner Redwood Materials To Build New Battery Plant In Nevada

Ford is in the midst of working with multiple suppliers as it seeks to secure enough materials to build 600,000 EVs in 2023 and two million annually by 2026, an effort that includes vertical integration and a partnership with Redwood Materials to create a battery recycling and domestic battery supply chain for electric vehicles. Redwood began recycling Ford hybrid and EV batteries this past February, and now, the company has announced that it will build a new battery plant in Nevada, according to the Wall Street Journal.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Nhtsa#Exemptions#Vehicles#Argo Ai#Reuters
fordauthority.com

Ford Dealers Could Lose Out Big Time If They Broker Or Resell Inventory

The state of the current automotive market – one ripe with production issues, inventory woes, and ever-rising prices – isn’t ideal for both Ford dealers and the automaker itself, not to mention customers. Thus, FoMoCo is in the midst of attempting to make major changes to the way it sells vehicles, creating new policies for hot vehicles like the Ford Bronco to stem reservation and retail order abuse, while also warning Ford dealers about grossly marking up vehicles and abusing the vehicle allocation process. Now, according to a dealer memo recently seen by Cars Direct, the automaker is imposing new, far stricter penalties on Ford dealers in an effort to stop brokers and resellers.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Motor Company Canada Sales Up 9.5 Percent In Q2 2022

Ford Motor Company Canada sales increased 9.5 percent to 72,093 units during the second quarter of 2022. Sales increased at both FoMoCo brands – the namesake Ford brand as well as at Lincoln. The growth is the result of gains across a number of key vehicle lines, from the...
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Super Duty Owners Are Highly Satisfied With Their Pickups

The Ford Super Duty has faired quite well in some recent owner surveys, as the F-350 was named as one of Consumer Reports‘ Most Satisfying Trucks of 2022 while the F-250 made the cut in the same survey back in 2021. Now, the 2022 Ford Super Duty is being recognized as the top ranking large heavy-duty truck in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. APEAL Study – which saw Ford rank above the mass market segment average and Lincoln land below the premium segment average – joining the Ford Bronco Sport in that regard as well.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E To Get New Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

Back in May, Ford Authority reported that The Blue Oval was considering switching at least some of its EV batteries from lithium-ion to lithium iron-phosphate (LFP). Then, just last week, the automaker announced the details behind its effort to secure the raw materials and battery capacity needed to build 600,000 EVs by the end of 2023, with two million planned for annual global production beginning in 2026. This includes installing LHP batteries in the Ford F-150 Lightning in early 2024, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E starting next year, too.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
fordauthority.com

2024 Ford E-Series Order And Production Dates Revealed

The Ford E-Series, formerly known as the Econoline, has been going strong for almost six decades. Though it skipped the 2020 model year, the nameplate has continued refine its formula for commercial and recreational lifting alike, and it should come as no surprise that the upcoming 2024 E-Series will be relatively unchanged compared to the current model. And now, Ford Authority has learned key dates for the 2024 E-Series.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Super Duty Will Not Get A Hybrid Powertrain Option: Exclusive

The 2023 Ford Super Duty will receive a mid-cycle refresh, giving the long-running model updated exterior styling and a revised interior design, as Ford Authority has outlined over the past several months. Currently, it’s unclear what – if any – sort of powertrain updates the 2023 Ford Super Duty lineup will receive, however, though sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the pickup will not be available with a hybrid powertrain.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Kuga, Explorer PHEVs To Get More Expensive In Germany

Early last year, Ford announced that it would transition its entire European passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner, a process that will continue with the launch of seven new all-electric models in that region by 2024. In the meantime, hybrids and plug-in hybrids continue to enjoy tremendous popularity in Europe as well, as the Ford Kuga PHEV is currently that region’s best-selling such model. However, in recent months, some experts have said that plug-in hybrids are not as environmentally friendly as previously thought, and tougher European emissions rules may soon render them obsolete. As Ford Authority reported in April, Germany – in particular – has been looking at ending PHEV subsidies earlier than expected, and now, that’s precisely what it plans to do, according to Reuters.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For Retractable Drop Leg Trailer Assist System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a retractable drop leg trailer assist system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on March 18th, 2019, published on July 19th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11390254. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of towing-related patents in...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Battery Nickel Supply Mostly Secured Through 2026

Last week, Ford announced a number of steps it has taken to secure the raw materials it needs to build a grand total of 600,000 EVs across the globe next year, consisting of 270,000 Ford Mustang Mustang Mach-E crossovers, 150,000 Ford F-150 Lightning pickups, 150,000 E-Transit vans, and 30,000 units of an all-new mid-size crossover destined for Europe. FoMoCo has achieved this through a variety of partnerships and signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a number of companies to explore additional supplier agreements that also ensure that the Ford EV battery nickel supply has been mostly secured through 2026 as well.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Coalition Says Industry Should Adopt Common Naming For ADAS

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is currently working on revising a number of its testing standards related to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) including automatic emergency braking and partially autonomous vehicle systems like Ford’s BlueCruise as those features become more and more common in new vehicles, joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in that regard. Now, a coalition consisting of AAA, Consumer Reports, J.D. Power, the National Safety Council, PAVE, and SAE International have released a set of new recommendations for universal terms for ADAS features as well.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Super Duty Interior Spied With Single Binnacle Design

Over the past several months, Ford Authority spies have spotted a number of 2023 Ford Super Duty prototypes driving around in many different configurations wearing various states of camouflage. Those same spies have also spotted the 2023 Ford Super Duty interior on more than one occasion, previewing a cabin refresh that will bring the model more in line with its Ford F-Series stablemate, the Ford F-150. Now, Ford Authority spies have captured some more photos of the 2023 Ford Super Duty interior showing off the truck’s new single binnacle setup for the instrument cluster and center touchscreen, too.
HOME & GARDEN
fordauthority.com

2017 Ford C-Max Among Most Satisfying Five Year Old Hybrids

The Ford C-Max may be gone, but it certainly isn’t forgotten, as the discontinued model continues to rack up accolades, as the 2014-2015 C-Max was recently added to Consumer Report‘s Best Used Cars for Teens Under $20,000 list, while the 2017 Ford C-Max ranked as one of the top Used Hybrid Sedans and Hatchbacks With the Best Fuel Economy and the Best Used Cars and SUVs for $15,000-$20,000, according to the same consumer organization. Now, the 2017 Ford C-Max has once again earned the praise of Consumer Reports after landing on yet another one of its lists – The Most Satisfying Five-Year-Old Hybrids.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Package Pricing Revealed

The all-new 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler was revealed back in March as an entry-level off-roader that slots in the pickup’s lineup a notch above the FX4 Off-Road Package, but also a notch below the F-150 Tremor and F-150 Raptor. However, Ford didn’t revealed Rattler pricing when the new package debuted, though it did promise that the new offering would be “affordable,” at least. Now, sources familiar with the matter have confirmed pricing for the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler package, which will retail for $1,495.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Hoonigan Hoonicorn RC Car Officially Revealed

Ken Block’s Ford Mustang Hoonigan Hoonicorn is easily one of the wildest pony cars ever created, and even though it was specifically designed to go sideways around corners, it’s also virtually unbeatable in a straight line, too. Block and Ford ended their decade-long relationship back in January of 2021, and the head Hoonigan sold off a host of his Blue Oval rides, including the Hoonitruck, but he has kept the Hoonicorn in his collection, regardless. Now, fans of that particular ride can snag their own radio controlled version, courtesy of the folks at Associated Electronics.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Credit Announces Effort To Open Online Bank In U.S.

Ford Credit – the automaker’s financing arm – has earned its fair share of accolades recently, including scoring the top spot among mass-market brands in J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Consumer Financing Satisfaction Study, as well as first place in the 2022 Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study and the 2022 U.S. End of Lease Satisfaction Study. Even amid concerns that we’re in a bit of an automotive bubble, Ford Credit isn’t expecting an influx of delinquencies this year, either. Now, the finance company is aiming to expand its scope considerably after seeking to establish an industrial bank subsidiary in the United States dubbed Ford Credit Bank.
CREDITS & LOANS
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For Anti-Motion Sickness System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an anti-motion sickness system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on March 17th, 2021, published on July 26th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11397472. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of interesting patents in recent months, including...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy