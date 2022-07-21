Ford, GM Petition NHTSA For Self Driving Vehicle Exemptions

Early last year, Ford announced that it would transition its entire European passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner, a process that will continue with the launch of seven new all-electric models in that region by 2024. In the meantime, hybrids and plug-in hybrids continue to enjoy tremendous popularity in Europe as well, as the Ford Kuga PHEV is currently that region’s best-selling such model. However, in recent months, some experts have said that plug-in hybrids are not as environmentally friendly as previously thought, and tougher European emissions rules may soon render them obsolete. As Ford Authority reported in April, Germany – in particular – has been looking at ending PHEV subsidies earlier than expected, and now, that’s precisely what it plans to do, according to Reuters.

