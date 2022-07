LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Lebanon has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and disorderly conduct after an incident occurred on Thursday, July 14. According to a media release, the incident occurred at 2:23 p.m. on the 600th block of North 10th Street in the city of Lebanon. Police say 57-year-old Pamela Hankins hit a man and proceeded to bite his finger. Haskins then hit another man one time with a closed fist. Both of the men were construction workers.

LEBANON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO