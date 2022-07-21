Want to help the monarch butterfly population? Consider planting milkweed

Monarchs are one of the most iconic butterflies because of their vibrant orange and black colors.

Their colorful wings scare away predators while their foul taste makes them poisonous to most vertebrates.

As caterpillars, monarchs only eat plants in the milkweed family, retaining toxins created by milkweed known as cardiac glycosides. Without milkweed, monarchs would not be able to reproduce, shrinking their population.

Since the 1990s the monarch population, in the Eastern United States, has dropped by some 80 percent. Due to herbicide use and anthropogenic development, monarchs located in the United States have lost over 100 billion acres of breeding habitat. They only rely on their host plant, milkweed, for laying eggs and as food when developing into caterpillars. In the span of 13 years, from 1999 to 2012, the milkweed family declined by approximately 60 percent due to the same threats.

To grow the monarch population, one of the easiest things people can do is plant native milkweeds. Doing so will provide breeding habitats and act as steppingstones during their journey South for the Winter. There are 13 native milkweed species in Kentucky alone.

The following is only a partial list of those species. Several milkweed species can be bought from nurseries and planted at your home.

Prairie Milkweed (Asclepias hirtella) – State-threatened milkweed species, meaning it is likely to become endangered in the near future. This species can be found in limestone glades and prairies. It will produce white to green flowers.

Swamp Milkweed (Asclepias incarnata var. incarnata) – Can be seen across Kentucky in swamps and marshes. Vibrant pink flowers will bloom at the top of the stem, with a cinnamon fragrance.

Aquatic Milkweed (Asclepias perennis) – Spotted in the coastal plain of Kentucky near bottomland hardwood forests, marshes, and cypress-gum swamps.

Purple Milkweed (Asclepias perpurascens) – A "species of concern," meaning it is not endangered but rare to find here. Has been found near moist bottomlands, swamp forests, prairies, and woodlands. Creates a beautiful purple flower.

Common Milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) – Common along roadsides, pastures and disturbed areas. A tall species producing pink to purple flowers with an appealing aroma.

Spider Milkweed (Asclepias viridis) – Can be found in dry woodlands, prairies, and pine rock lands. Bloom large flowers painted with the colors purple, white, and green.

Alyssa Vandiver is the University of Kentucky Extension Intern for Horticulture and Agriculture at the Henderson County Extension Office. You can reach her by email at amva269@uky.edu.