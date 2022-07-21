Board Gets Recommendations for Lighting and Path on North End

Christina Marie Kacalo, 63, of Casco, died at home surrounded by family on Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was born December 18, 1958 in Great Lakes, Illinois, daughter of the late Gordon Kenneth and Patricia Grace (Cummings) Falk. Chris graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School with the Class of 1977 before continuing her education at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. Chris worked as an LPN for Door County Memorial Hospital (now Door County Medical Center) and Home Health. She then opened her own Community Based Residential Facility, Close to Home, and owned and operated it for ten years until she sold it. Chris then worked for The Dorchester (now Golden LivingCenter) until her retirement in 2005. She attended Price of Peace Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. Chris enjoyed camping, four wheeling, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

CASCO, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO