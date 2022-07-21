ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Weekend Planner 7/20 - 7/27

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning July 20th and running through July 31st. All shows at 6:00pm. Robert H. Treman State Park, Ithaca | ISC continues its 20th anniversary season with The Two Gentlemen of Verona opening on Wednesday, 7/20 and Antony and Cleopatra opening on Thursday 7/21. The shows run...

WETM 18 News

Weekend events in the Twin Tiers: July 23 & 24

(WETM) — This weekend is set to host a number of events for the entire family to enjoy across the Twin Tiers. Here’s a list of some of those events for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday. Eldridge Park Car Show and Concert. If you’re in Elmira and looking for...
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Grassroots Festival is Red Hot! (Friday Photos)

Temperatures topped 90, and some thunder and lighting added to the show at the Trumansburg Fairgrounds Friday as day two of the Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance rolled on for it’s 30th year. Music can be heard from 5-stages. Vendors are selling food, art, clothing, and other handmade...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
localsyr.com

Petsavers: Simba needs his fur-ever family

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Simba, a 12-week-old male kitten. He along with his mom and siblings were found in a backyard in Central New York. Of his...
PETS
whcuradio.com

Cortland Repertory Theatre cancels rest of summer mainstage season

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 cancellations continue in Cortland. The Cortland Repertory Theatre is cancelling the remainder of the 2022 summer mainstage season. ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ was set to run thru July 30th – but has been cancelled due to more COVID-19 cases. Ticket holders will be contacted for refunds.
CORTLAND, NY
chronicle-express.com

Main Deck brings contemporary farm-to-table fare to Keuka Lake

New restaurant brings three food & beverage experiences to Penn Yan, with Main Deck Restaurant, Tunnel Bar Cocktail Lounge, and Scuttlebutts Casual Quick Service. PENN YAN — Main Deck, a new waterfront eatery located in Penn Yan, opened its doors on Wednesday, July 20. The former Top of the Lake location was redeveloped, following a purchase in late 2021 by Penn Yan native Tim Stuart. After several months of redesign and renovation, the Main Deck concept has been brought to life with three unique dining concepts — a restaurant, a patio lounge and bar, and take-away window service; with Stuart’s vision executed by a highly curated team of experienced professionals led by General Manager Brad Burritt and Executive Chef Jason Lambert.
PENN YAN, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Fighting to Regain Altitude: ITH Director Facing Challenges

Roxan Noble has faced her fair share of challenges since she was appointed director of the Ithaca Tompkins County International Airport in November 2021. First were the challenges COVID has posed to the aviation industry, and now there’s the more recent announcement from American Airlines that it plans to discontinue service to the airport.
Lite 98.7

New York DMV Looks for Fake IDs at Outdoor Concerts

New York State is taking steps to make sure people enjoying outdoor concerts this summer are doing so legally and responsibly. The Department of Motor Vehicle Investigators are conducting enforcement initiatives, dubbed “Operation Prevent”, to stop the use of fake identification to purchase alcohol at summer concerts. Sweeps...
POLITICS
ithaca.com

Cortland Rep Forced To Cancel Remaining Performances Of An Excellent "Orient Express"

Editor's note: Due to additional positive cases of Covid within the Cortland Repertory Theatre company, CRT has cancelled the remainder of their 2022 mainstage summer season, including all performances of “Murder on the Orient Express”, which was to run through July 30. The Bright Star Touring Company’s children’s productions of “The Little Mermaid” on Thursday, July 28 at 10:00 and “Upcycled Cinderella”, on Friday, July 29 at 10:00, will continue as scheduled.The CRT Box Office staff will be contacting ticket holders to discuss options for refunds or ticket donations.
ITHACA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Strong storms set to impact New York state through tonight

The oppressive heat and humidity remain hot in the headlines today, but much of the Empire State will need to keep something else on their radar. The potential for severe weather. While most of the state is under some level of risk, Western and Central New York face the greatest...
BUFFALO, NY
14850.com

Over 10,000 without power in Tompkins County, says NYSEG

New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) says over 10,000 customers in Tompkins County are still without power as of about 9pm Sunday, mostly in the City of Ithaca’s west end, southwest, northside, and Fall Creek areas, and the Towns of Ithaca, Enfield, and Ulysses. They’re estimating restoring power about 10:30pm to some areas.
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Watkins Glen (NY)

A little town between Niagara Falls and New York City, Watkins Glen is the ideal city to have a fun vacation experience in the Finger Lakes region. This city offers a wide assortment of activities for tourists, and it is built in such a way to keep its various visitors coming back for more.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Thursday Fire Destroys Ithaca Home

A home in Ithaca was destroyed during a Thursday evening fire. WENY reports the fire occurred around 6:30p on the 600 Block of West Buffalo Street. Fire crews battled flames at the vacant duplex for roughly three hours. No one was injured during the ordeal and the neighboring homes were spared from destruction.
News Channel 34

Latest numbers, July 21st

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County, COVID-19 numbers take a slight increase. 215 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 33 of them new. There are currently 41 people hospitalized. The number of deaths remains at 533.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
wskg.org

Binghamton school district reconsiders closing elementary school

The Binghamton City School District is reconsidering a proposal to shutter one of the city’s seven elementary schools. After pushback by parents, the district is now considering renovating the aging schools and keeping them all open. Amy Zieziula was one of about 30 people present at a Binghamton City...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Owner of Dog Left Abandoned in Clifton Springs Found

Thanks to numerous tips received from the public, the owner of an abandoned dog found tied to a tree by a creek in the village of Clifton Springs earlier this month has been found. 28-year-old Tamarius Nelson, of Clifton Springs, has been charged with animal abandonment for the July 11th...

