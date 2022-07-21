ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Didi slapped with $1.1B fine for breaching China data security laws

ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDidi Global has been fined 8 billion yuan ($1.18 billion) for breaching China's cybersecurity and data security laws. The Chinese ride-sharing operator is accused of 16 illegal practices involving the collection of passenger data. Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said Thursday Didi had violated the country's cybersecurity and data...

www.zdnet.com

