Didi slapped with $1.1B fine for breaching China data security laws

Microsoft has resumed its rollout of the protection in Office that, by default, blocks untrusted macros from the internet. The company abruptly rolled back the default block on internet macros earlier this month, surprising some because it was an effective obstacle to attackers tricking PC users into enabling macros in Office. Macros are already disabled by default but it was too easy for users to click to enable them, exposing networks to malware.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 HOURS AGO