Crime log: Man ordered to return items to dumpster

The Bay County Sheriff’s Department is looking for suspects wanted for questioning in a larceny investigation and is asking for the public’s help. Police say payment envelopes were taken from the Oakside Manufactured Home Community in William’s Township. Police say the incident could be linked to thefts at several apartment complexes in Midland, where two men and the owner of what’s described as a white Ford Crown Victoria are wanted for questioning.

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO