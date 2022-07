The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There is no shortage of STEM toys on the market, and we definitely applaud the effort. But for far too many of them, the takeaway is that you have to do an awful lot of coding for the satisfaction of making a few lights blink or playing a little tune. Luckily, we're finally seeing some STEM kits that are actually rewarding and fun, none more so than the Petoi Bittle.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO