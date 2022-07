TOMS RIVER, NJ – For years, Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill has sandbagged residents regarding the truth about the new massive twin tower apartment building he is pushing to be built in Downtown Toms River. When Shore News Network first reported the story, Hill balked saying, it’s not going to be 10 stories. He said it was more like 7 or 8 stories as he pushed his agenda to turn the Downtown village into a small city.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO