UC WR Named to Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watchlist

The Bearcats have a strong group of weapons despite losing Alec Pierce to the NFL.

CINCINNATI — The 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watchlist is here and the Bearcats have one player on the list. Hawaii Transfer wide receiver Nick Mardner got the nod as he tries to replace the vertical production from Alec Pierce's time as a Bearcat.

Mardner posted 46 receptions for team highs of 913 yards and five touchdowns at Hawaii in 2021, including seven games with 80-plus receiving yards. He finished the season with the 8th-best yards per catch average nationally (19.8 YPC).

He finished 0.1 YPC behind Alabama's Jameson Williams who is rehabbing a torn ACL heading into his rookie NFL season. The big difference? Williams maintained that efficiency on 33 more catches.

It remains a question whether Mardner will get a chance to catch 70-80 passes this season. The Bearcats should lean heavily on their rushing attack (especially if Evan Prater starts), and Mardner is wavering between the third and fourth spots on the overall depth chart.

Jadon Thompson, Tyler Scott, and Tre Tucker are slotted ahead of Mardner.

