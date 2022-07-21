ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

What is this thing? Officials need help identifying strange creature found on NC beach

By Dolan Reynolds
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TG01G_0gnjKx7Y00

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cape Lookout National Seashore officials are asking for the public’s help identifying some strange creatures they found recently.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Members of the turtle patrol team found them on the coast next to a log covered in barnacles.

The creatures were found dead and are about six inches long.

CLNS officials wondered if they might be a sea cucumber or sea slug, but they couldn’t match the creatures to any images they saw online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

6 affordable weekend getaways in North Carolina

Without a doubt, North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and it's easy to see why so many people love to spend their holidays here. No matter who you are traveling with, you will definitely find something for your liking in North Carolina.
WSPA 7News

Half of NC’s counties turn orange on CDC’s latest COVID-19 map

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Half of North Carolina’s counties are in the orange zone on a national map and have reached the highest community level of COVID-19. All but five of the state’s 100 counties are colored orange with the highest level of spread or yellow with a medium level on the latest weekly map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best counties to retire to in North Carolina

(Stacker) —When asked what the three most essential considerations about a property are, buyers and sellers of real estate will nearly always reply “location, location, location.”. While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creatures#Smartphone App#Clns#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Carolina

SC Forestry Commission contains brush fire near Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission said a brush fire near Pendleton was contained after crews worked to put out the flames on Saturday afternoon. Officials said the fire was near Central Road and Leah Road. It has impacted around 2 acres of land and was...
PENDLETON, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina couple fears losing marital rights

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The moment Adam and Sean Henderson found out they could be legally married in 2012, tears streamed down their smiling faces; after over 20 years as a couple, they could finally tie the official knot. It’s been just eight years since they said “I do,” but...
RELATIONSHIPS
WRAL News

Real-life 'Rainbow Bridge' hidden in enchanted mountain wonderland in NC

Lake Lure, N.C. — The 'Rainbow Bridge' is a familiar poem given to many misty-eyed pet owners on the day they say goodbye to their beloved, furry family member. The poem promises grieving pet owners that their lost pet has gone to the Rainbow Bridge, where the pet will run and play in grassy meadows and hills, restored to health and youth. It's here at the Rainbow Bridge where beloved pets will wait for us until we find them again.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
railfan.com

Non-Profits Team Up to Turn Legendary Saluda Grade into Rail Trail

SALUDA, N.C. — A trio of non-profit organizations has made an offer for Norfolk Southern’s route over the Saluda Grade in North Carolina — one of the steepest and most dangerous pieces of main line railroad in North America — with the hope of turning it into a rail trail, the Greenville Journal reports.
SALUDA, NC
villages-news.com

South Carolina pair bound for music festival in South Florida nabbed on I-75 in Sumter County

Two South Carolina men bound for a music festival in South Florida were arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Aaron Myers Smith, 20, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. was driving a vehicle on Thursday when he was pulled over near Mile Marker 315, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was in possession of a fake Rhode Island driver’s license which had him over the age of 21. He said he and his passenger were bound for the Rolling Loud music festival in South Florida.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
livingupstatesc.com

23 places to go tubing in Upstate SC, NC, GA

Looking for a place to go tubing this summer? We’ve got you covered!. Tubing is a great way to beat the heat and have fun with your family and friends. Be sure to check with the location to see if you need to make a reservation!. South Carolina. 170...
LIFESTYLE
iheart.com

Tainted Gas Being Sold During 'Pretty Bad Incident' In North Carolina

Tainted gas was being sold in North Carolina this week, according to state officials. North Carolina Department of Agriculture inspector Marcus Helfrich told Queen City News that heavy rains led to water being found in gas tanks at the Circle K on Randolph Street in Thomasville in what he called a "pretty bad situation."
THOMASVILLE, NC
OutThere Colorado

Cliff jumper's body recovered from Colorado pond

A body was recovered from Black Hole pond behind the dam at Two Buttes Reservoir State Wildlife Area on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). "CPW began a search on Friday evening at the wildlife area, 40 miles south of Lamar in southeast...
LAMAR, CO
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy