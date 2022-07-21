ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Store Owner Fatally Shot: Camden, NJ, Man Now Charged With Felony Murder

By Chris Coleman
 3 days ago
Authorities in Camden County say an arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting of a store owner earlier this week. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 31-year-old Yaphet Norman of Camden was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and charged with felony murder for allegedly killing...

wpgtalkradio.com

Public Safety
