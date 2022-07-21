ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man injured in east Baltimore shooting

By Chris Berinato
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say that a man was hurt in a shooting in east Baltimore early...

27-year-old struck by gunfire in south Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was struck by gunfire in south Baltimore, Saturday evening. At around 7:47 p.m., officers were sent to a shot spotter alert in the 1300 block of W. Pratt Street. Upon arrival and with the help of a helicopter, officers were able to find a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman injured, in critical condition following Northwest Baltimore fire

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters fought heavy flames that damaged a two-story house in Northwest Baltimore early Sunday, according to authorities.They found a woman hanging from the second-floor window of the house with a fire chewing away on the first floor a few minutes after midnight, fire officials said.First responders rescued the woman and took her to a local hospital in critical conditions, fire officials said.Firefighters were able to contain the flames a few minutes before 1 a.m., according to authorities.Not long before firefighters rescued a woman in Northwest Baltimore, they had battled flames at a three-story motel in Southeast Baltimore on Saturday, fire officials said.The blaze burned part of a motel seated in the 3600 block of Pulaski Highway. The fire started around 10:55 p.m. and firefighters were able to get it under control about 40 minutes later, fire officials said.There was initially some concern that people may have been trapped or injured, according to authorities.Part of Pulaski Highway was shut down to protect firefighter activity, according to the local firefighter's union.
BALTIMORE, MD
23-year-old man arrested for shooting victim in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department announced a suspect was arrested and charged after allegedly shooting a man earlier this month. 23-year-old Desmond Powell was arrested and charged after a 40-year-old man was shot on July 17 near Bowley's Lane, according to police. Officers believe shots were fired after a physical altercation near the crime scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Who Shot and Killed 40-Year-Old During Argument in Baltimore Arrested

BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore police arrested 23-year-old Desmond Powell for the July 17th murder of a 40-year-old man on Bowley’s Lane. “Northeast District shooting detectives investigated this incident. Witnesses were interviewed, physical evidence was collected and analyzed, and video footage was reviewed,” police said. “Detectives were able to identify the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Man Found Dead, Slumped Over Sitting on Curb, Shot

BALTIMORE, MD – Police were called on the report of a man slumped over sitting on a curb in the area of 3400 7th Street this morning at around 1:47 am. “Upon arrival, the officers located an unidentified male who was sitting on the curb, slumped over. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds,” the Baltimore Police Department reported. “Baltimore City medics arrived and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Medics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore reaches grim milestone, eclipses 200 murders in 2022

We're just over half way through the year and Baltimore has now reached 200 murders.Sean Kennedy with the Maryland Public Policy institute joined us to weigh in on the city's crime. Kennedy also talked about the state's attorney's office role in fighting city crime. As the primary has essential concluded the discussion was about Ivan Bates and what he brings as far as he crime fighting strategies and what he plans to do when it comes to prosecuting offenders of lower level crimes. Kennedy also addressed the five year crime plan by Mayor Scott and talked about targeting repeat offenders due to their history and what events follow their release from prison. There was a sizeable gap between Ivan Bates and Marylin Mosby and Kennedy believes the citizens are looking for a change and are searching for results in efforts in reduce violence in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Montgomery County Man Murdered in Frederick

Per Frederick Police: At approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 23, 2022 an FPD officer was patrolling the North Market Street area when he heard a gunshot in the 300 Block of North Market Street. Upon arriving on scene, the officer located an individual, later identified as Michael Isaiah Olaniyi, 26,...
FREDERICK, MD
27 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of two men last night in Western Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1500 Block of Baker Street. Police say, “at approximately 6:19 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to investigate a Shot-Spotter alert for gunfire. Officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
62-year-old woman charged after shooting near Anacostia Boathouse

A 62-year-old woman is being charged after shooting someone during an argument near the Anacostia Community Boathouse on Friday night, D.C. police say. Alice Jackson, of Marlow Heights, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, police said. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said Jackson...
MARLOW HEIGHTS, MD
Fire burns in two-story building in fells point

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Baltimore City Fire Department fought a fire inside a two-story building in Fells Point. Fire crews arrived with fire showing from the roofline of the building. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore nears 200 homicides with more than five months left in 2022

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There have been at least 20 homicides so far this July as the City nears 200 homicides so far this year. The latest homicide happened in the western district on July 21. Investigators found a man shot to death on Winchester Drive. BPD has not yet released a believed motive or any suspect information.
BALTIMORE, MD
Eleven people rescued from boat near the Port of Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Eleven people were rescued from a boat at the Port of Baltimore Cruise Ship Terminal in Locust Point, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. The passenger's boat took on water from the harbor, according to authorities. Baltimore City Fire Department Spokesperson Blair Adams says, at around...
BALTIMORE, MD

