Candor New York native to be inducted into Hall of Fame, posthumously
By JoAnn R. Walter
owegopennysaver.com
3 days ago
A former Candor, N.Y. native, Fred Ahart, will be honored and remembered at the 2022 N.Y.S. Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Hall of Fame induction ceremony to be held in Lake Placid, N.Y. on July 27. Ahart passed away in July of 2020. He was 73. Ahart was...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — John J. Corsi, a long-time Councilmember for the City of Elmira, and former Deputy Mayor, died peacefully on Friday at the Chemung County Nursing Facility, with family by his bedside, he was 91. Corsi served Elmira’s 3rd District as Councilman from 1996 to 2011 and served as Deputy Mayor from 2008 […]
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Boeheim’s Army’s 81-74 loss to The Nerd Team in the second round of The Basketball Tournament on Saturday afternoon at SRC Arena at OCC. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Boeheims_Army_Nerd_Team...
We have all witnessed funeral ceremonies that tell the story about someone’s life, and earlier this week the Swansbrough family did just that following the loss of their beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all, including the racing community. George Swansbrough Sr., from Tioga Center, N.Y., passed away on July 14, 2022.
ROME — Execution has been key for the Whitestown Post baseball team. That was important Saturday in the team’s American Legion baseball tournament game against District VI champion Harpursville. Kody Czternastek scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice flyin the top of the seventh inning and combined with...
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Breaking ground on a multimillion-dollar project in Cortlandville. Officials from the town of Cortlandville and City of Cortland spoke today, announcing Phase II of the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex. A large concession hub, and two new turf baseball fields will be added, with the capability to transition to softball fields. Residents listened to a number of people speak about the economic and cultural impacts on the county, town, and city as two teams battled on the nearest baseball field. Over 30 teams are in town for a weekend tournament in partnership with PBR, or Prep Baseball Report. PBR is a leading scouting and amateur baseball powerhouse in the United States, hosting massive tournaments in multiple states in addition to all of their other services. Town Supervisor Tom Williams called the complex a dream come true, and spoke about the economic impacts. That sentiment was echoed by City of Cortland Mayor Scott Steve.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The family of former Republican State Assemblyman Bernard “Bernie” Mahoney announced this evening that he died of natural causes Tuesday morning, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 87. When the Syracuse Saint Patrick’s Parade chose its Co-Grand Marshalls in 2019, it made the...
The Rotary Clubs of Sayre and Athens, Pa. and Waverly, N.Y. recently met at the Grille at the Station for a joint installation of new officers for the 2022-2023 year. Guests included Craig Devenport, District Governor Elect from District 7410 in Pennsylvania and Rocky Martinez, District Governor Elect from District 7170 in New York.
LONG POND, Pa. (WETM) – Chemung native Todd Bodine reached a huge career milestone in NASCAR on Saturday. (Photo courtesy: @NASCAR) Todd Bodine made his 800th career NASCAR start on Saturday in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway. Bodine’s milestone start came to an early end after being involved in a […]
Matchup: Boeheim's Army vs The Nerd Team (TBT 2nd Round) Location: SRC Arena (Syracuse, NY) Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, July 23rd. Boeheim's Army is a Syracuse alumni team for The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a single elimination, winner take all basketball event. Boeheim's Army won TBT last year for the first time. Mainstay Eric Devendorf, who was one of the main reasons for Boeheim's Army's growth in popularity, went out as a champion as he elected not to return this year.
The 20th Annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice Tournament, held at The Club at Shepard Hills on June 17, raised over $30,000 to support Hospice programs. This year’s winning team was GM Trucking. Guthrie would like to thank this year’s sponsors for their continued support; sponsors include Williams Toyota of...
A little town between Niagara Falls and New York City, Watkins Glen is the ideal city to have a fun vacation experience in the Finger Lakes region. This city offers a wide assortment of activities for tourists, and it is built in such a way to keep its various visitors coming back for more.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- First-year medical students at The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine geared up in Elmira for their first day of school Friday morning, eager to kickstart their careers in osteopathic medicine. Aspiring doctors have traveled from as far as California to learn at LECOM this fall....
The Binghamton City School District is reconsidering a proposal to shutter one of the city’s seven elementary schools. After pushback by parents, the district is now considering renovating the aging schools and keeping them all open. Amy Zieziula was one of about 30 people present at a Binghamton City...
Johnson City's Carousel Day has returned to Recreation Park after two years. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Johnson City Rotary Club hosted Carousel Day, an event with various vendors and community groups. The day's lineup included performances from a magician, juggler and cartoonist, as...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — LECOM’s Elmira campus held its first day of classes for the 2022 academic year on Friday. The majority of the students in the school are local to the area and the goal for them is to hope they return here to practice medicine in the area. “63% of our entering students […]
The finishing touches are being applied to a five-story mural on a building in the heart of downtown Binghamton. Danae Brissonnet of Quebec and her mother Daphne have been working on the giant public art project for the past three weeks. Brissonnet used a wide array of colors of paint...
Beginning Thursday, the Windsor Town Fair was held after a 20-year hiatus. The fair includes rides, games and about 50 vendors. Tonight, a pony pull and parade will be held. Tomorrow, the fair will come to its close with a car show. Amanda Jackson, lead of the fair's organizing committee,...
The oppressive heat and humidity remain hot in the headlines today, but much of the Empire State will need to keep something else on their radar. The potential for severe weather. While most of the state is under some level of risk, Western and Central New York face the greatest...
History has been found at the old Gillette Skirt Factory off of Homer Ave. in the City of Cortland. Yesterday, Troy Beckwith Sr. unveiled the location of a time capsule that was discovered inside the first concrete block laid in the construction of the building back in 1904. The small...
