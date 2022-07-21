ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges dismissed against former coroner’s wife, Michelle Hintz

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, Judge Joseph McGraw dismissed the case against Michelle Hintz, wife of former Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz, after she was accused of stealing from taxpayers.

McGraw dismissed the charges on the basis that she was a first-time, non-violent offender.

In October 2020, the Hintz’ were arrested after the couple allegedly charged the county for a “New York Death Investigation Seminar” Hintz said he attended from Friday, January 31st to Saturday, February 1st.

Several hundred dollars were spent to allegedly rent a room at a Holiday Inn Express in Buffalo, New York, and for car rentals and gas.

Former Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said $15,818 of government funds were stolen in the crime.

Bill Hintz plead guilty to two charges against him in court Wednesday, following accusations of stealing from dead people and using the County’s credit card.

The Illinois Attorney General has accused Hintz of stealing $14,500 in cash belonging to deceased individuals, taking $2,500 from family members of the dead in exchange for county-funded cremations, and Hintz and his wife were previously accused of stealing $15,818 in government funds. He has paid the county back, and will also lose $130,000 in his pension.

Hintz also officially resigned his position as Winnebago County Coroner. He apologized to the court, county officials, his office’s staff and citizens.

Comments / 9

ImpeachBiden
3d ago

have them tested for drugs. Then check the judges bank account for recent annonnymous deposits.

Reply
7
John Davidson
3d ago

how many times do you have to be a criminal before you serve time

Reply
6
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Car Rentals#Law#Holiday Inn Express
