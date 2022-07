Manchester United are ready to stay the course in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong despite the lack of movement on the deal in recent days, 90min understands. De Jong was established as United's primary summer transfer target under new manager Erik ten Hag, and that remains the case. United have agreed a deal with Barcelona to sign the Dutch midfielder worth an overall €85m, with €75m in guaranteed payments should the deal be completed.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO