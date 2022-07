SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives spotlights a habitual criminal the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole has granted parole to seven times. Donovan Merrell Boyd, 43, has been in the system for more than two decades. He is currently a parole fugitive and wanted by the Metro Gang Unit.

