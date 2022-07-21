Can Crypto Avoid Politics?

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the eyewear market, has implemented Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to expedite order processing to meet higher demand for its products across ASEAN, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, India, and Australia and New Zealand (AMERA). Using the Boomi AtomSphereTMPlatform, EssilorLuxottica quickly and easily integrated internal applications and customer orders from a variety of channels in real time, unlocking significant efficiencies and savings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005004/en/ EssilorLuxottica Modernizes Order Processing with Boomi’s Intelligent Integration Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

