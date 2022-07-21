ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Weekend weather: Triple-digit weekend ahead, with highs at 100

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s a triple-digit weekend coming up, with Saturday’s high expected to hit 100, and that’s before any heat index. The highs Friday and Sunday will be 1 degree lower, at 99, according to the National Weather...

WEATHER ALERT: Heat Advisory today with index at 105, but rain coming this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With a heat index of 105 expected, we’re under a Heat Advisory today. But rain is coming Monday, and it could continue all week. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Montgomery and surrounding counties through 7 p.m. tonight. The high should be near 98, with the index as high as 105.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBKO

Strong Storms Possible After Sunset

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday brought us very hot, very humid conditions with dangerously high heat indices. Thursday won’t be as stifling, but it will still be hot!. With a weak cold front passing tonight we could see a broken line of thunderstorms develop. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds. A SLIGHT RISK for severe storms is up for most of the area. While the cold front won’t bring us cooler temperatures, it will briefly drop our humidity. Then all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This keeps us rain-free and brings even hotter conditions to the area! Highs are forecast to reach the upper 90s to near 100° this weekend, with the humidity making it feel more like 105-110°. Scattered storm chances return Monday into Tuesday. We stay hot and humid well into next week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Clarksville, TN
wkms.org

Severe drought shriveling corn for some western Ky. farmers

Some farmers in far western Kentucky are continuing to deal with a drought that could ruin some corn yields later in the year. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of the region from Fulton County to Christian County in a severe drought that’s only worsened throughout this summer. University of Kentucky Extension Professor Chad Lee – who specializes in studying corn, soybeans and small grains – said how fortunate some farmers have been depends on how much rainfall their county has had.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Warm, humid air could be causing mold problems in your home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Now that the dog days of summer are here, chances are you’re blasting your air conditioner in your home to get some relief. But you may not realize that this is the time of year when your home is most susceptible to mold from trying to keep it cool.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Middle Tennessee families splash through the summer heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Extreme heat is hitting our region this weekend, and people have to get creative to stay cool with one of Nashville’s most enormous splash pads closed for the season due to an equipment issue. Metro Parks said the Cumberland Park Spray Ground needs extensive repairs...
NASHVILLE, TN
livability.com

Clarksville TN a ‘Hidden Gem That Has Been Discovered’

Clarksville-Montgomery County is an economic engine with a skilled talent pipeline and abundant resources. Sponsored by: Clarksville Economic Development Council. Clarksville-Montgomery County is a place where talent and opportunity connect. This is due to a growing workforce of career-ready veterans and well-educated high school and university graduates with the skills needed by companies creating the jobs of the future.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Mobile Home Abandoned Along Kentucky Highway

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking information on the owner of a mobile home that has been abandoned along a section of KY 778/Will Jackson Road in Trigg County. The mobile home was left along the roadway sometime Tuesday night. It appears the mobile home may have run off the roadway while being transported along KY 778/Will Jackson Road between the 4 and 5 mile marker.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Early morning fire nearly destroys Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews from seven different agencies responded to a house fire in Robertson County in the early morning hours on Friday. According to our partners at Smokey Barn News, the fire call went out around 1:30 a.m. and fire crews arrived to find the home on West County Farm Road full engulfed in flames.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville seeks volunteers for river cleanup

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Parks and Recreation and local outfitter Float Ya Boat invite paddlers to join them for a river cleanup Aug. 4 beginning at 9:30 a.m. The cleanup will span the West Fork of the Red River between Robert Clark Park and Billy Dunlop Park. Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

I-24 Westbound at Exit 8 shut down due to two-vehicle crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has been helping the Tennessee Highway Patrol with a two-vehicle crash with no injuries on Interstate 24 west. The crash happened around mile marker seven and happened around 7:46 p.m. Westbound traffic has been shut down at Exit 8 until the scene...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Displaced purple martins struggle to find new Middle Tennessee roost

Maybe you’d never heard of purple martins until last year when the roost of more than 100,000 migrating birds was nearing eviction from trees around Nashville Symphony. They’re considered the largest swallow at about 8” in length. At the symphony, they would swirl around in something like tornadoes of birds until they would land for the night — sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder on branches.
NASHVILLE, TN

