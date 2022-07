Bosch Rexroth plans to expand its hydraulics business by acquiring HydraForce Inc., based in Lincolnshire, Illinois. HydraForce develops and manufactures compact hydraulic valves and solutions with 2,100 associates at six production sites in the U.S., Brazil, Great Britain and China. Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce signed an acquisition agreement on July 15; the purchase price will not be disclosed. The transaction is subject to antitrust approvals.

