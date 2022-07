Knoxville Police are investigating after a man is taken into custody after evading police and hiding in a Western Heights apartment. Knoxville Police tried to stop a car yesterday (Thursday) afternoon with a man, who is wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation, on I-40 West near I-275. The car did not stop then officers found the car abandoned in the complex and officers found the man in an apartment.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO