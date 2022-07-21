ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, IN

Sandra ‘Sandy’ Burkholder

By Stasia Hudak
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Kay “Sandy” Burkholder, 69, Bristol, died at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at...

Larry Gochenour — UPDATED

Larry K. Gochenour, 76, Etna Green, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born Nov. 5, 1945. He married Susan D. Sparks on June 19, 1965; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his daughter, Tana (William) Elliott, Claypool; his son,...
ETNA GREEN, IN
Phillip Derrickson

Phillip Howard Derrickson, 80, Mishawaka, died July 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 14, 1942. He married Jacqueline Stith on Aug. 20, 1966; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, David (Dana) Derrickson, Goshen and Phillip (Susan) Derrickson, South Bend; daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Moore, Mishawaka; stepmother, Julia Derrickson; four brothers, Lawrence (Melanie) Derrickson, Decatur, Ill., Steven (Tina) Derrickson, Mattoon, Ill., Jackie (Linda) Derrickson, South Bend and Christopher (Gloria) Derrickson, Mishawaka; three sisters, Phyllis Derrickson Nesbit, Florida, Oletha (Arthur) Jones, South Bend and Iris Derrickson, Osceola; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
MISHAWAKA, IN
David Clark

David Lloyd Clark, 73, formerly of Albion, died at 3:55 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 1, 1948. He married Kathy Cohn on Aug. 11, 1981; she survives. He is also survived by a stepdaughter, Stephanie L. Murphy, Arizona;...
ALBION, IN
Roland Espinoza

Roland J. Espinoza, 70, Warsaw, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, in his home. He was born June 26, 1952. He married Dixie Lee (Creakbaum) Espinoza on Nov. 21, 1981; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Dawn (LD) Harmount, Rolla, Mo., Mary (Tony) Nicholas, Warsaw, Cissy (James) Crouse, Onemo, Va. and Brandi Kelly, Warsaw; mother, Susana Espinoza; siblings Armando (Sarah) Espinoza, Pierceton, Dolores (David) Bumbaugh, Claypool and Steven (Joanna) Espinoza, Fort Wayne; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
WARSAW, IN
Chad Silveus — PENDING

Chad Christian Silveus, 45, Winona Lake, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Barbara Yoder

Barbara Yoder, 86, Nappanee, died at 6:15 a.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Nappanee. She was born May 3, 1936. She married Delbert E. Miller on Jan. 5, 1956; he preceded her in death. She married Edwin Yoder on Oct. 27, 2010; he preceded her in death.
NAPPANEE, IN
James Stewart — PENDING

James Stuart, 61, Warsaw, died July 17, 2022, in his residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
Ruth Heckathorn

Ruth M. Heckathorn, 94, Nappanee, died at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Majestic Care, Goshen. She was born April 16, 1928. She married Robert Heckathorn on Nov. 2, 1948; he survives. She is also survived by her four children, Barbara Furkin, Cincinnati, Ohio, Gary Heckathorn, Eldon, Mo., Ken...
NAPPANEE, IN
Travis Woodcox

Mr. Travis D. Woodcox, 50, Rochester, died early Saturday morning, July 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 1, 1972. He married Stacy Bradley on Sep. 1, 2007; she survives. He is also survived by his siblings, Bruce Woodcox (Wendy), Brett Arnett, Tom Arnett (Barb), John Woodcox and...
ROCHESTER, IN
Milo Shriver

Milo Raymond Shriver, 85, Akron, died at 3:49 p.m. July 22, 2022, at his residence. He was born Nov. 30, 1936. He married Saraetta (DeWitt) Shriver; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his companion, Loletta Stroud, Akron; two daughters, Betsy (Dan) Ashby, Akron and Debbie (Richard) Kelly, Argos; one son, Darrell (Kristin) Shriver, Akron;
AKRON, IN
John Douglas Corbin

John Douglas Corbin, a lifetime area resident, passed away with his family at his side on Friday, July 22, 2022, at home in Milford. He was 70 years old. He was born to Frank E. and Pauline T. Miller Corbin on Nov. 23, 1951, in South Bend. His family moved to North Webster when he was very young; he spent his formative years there, as a Boy Scout and in the Wawasee band. He graduated from Wawasee High School in 1970.
MILFORD, IN
Christopher Schmucker — UPDATED

Christopher Thor Schmucker, 32, North Webster, died July 22, 2022, in his home. Christopher was born Nov. 9, 1989, at Elkhart General Hospital. Christopher attended North Webster Elementary, Wawasee Middle School and Wawasee High School. Christopher loved Harry Potter and loved to read; he waited each Christmas for the latest...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Roger Garbers — UPDATED

Roger F. Garbers, 81, Plymouth, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at home. He was born Nov. 14, 1940. He married Patricia Garbers on Feb. 6, 1971; she survives. He is also survived by his son, Roger W. Garbers, Plymouth; brother, Bob Lemon, Denver, Colo.; sisters, Peggy Quick, Bloomington, Minn. and Margerie Lahr, Clarksville, Iowa; and two grandchildren.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Ronald Johnson Jr. — UPDATED

Ronald W. Johnson Jr., 47, Rochester, died at 5:45 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Life Care Center, Rochester. He was born Dec. 26, 1974. He married Shelley Kollar-Johnson; she survives. Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester, is in charge of arrangements.
ROCHESTER, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:23 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, SR 110 and CR 200E, Rochester. Driver: Daniel W. Vogle, 30, Kokomo. Hit deer. 5:31 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 200 block West Rochester Street, Akron. Drivers: Kyle S. Sloan, 31, Akron; and Melinda...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
ISP Promotes Trooper Andrew Inczauskis

ELKHART — Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter recently announced the promotion of Senior Trooper Andrew Inczauskis to the position of Corporal at the Toll Road Post. Corporal Inczauskis earned this promotion through written testing and a competitive interview process. In this new assignment, Corporal Inczauskis will oversee late...
Community Paddle Boarding Is July 27

WARSAW — The Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Community Paddle Boarding event on Wednesday, July 27. It’s 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pike Lake Beach. No registration is required. An annual waiver and rules sheet must be signed by each participant (must be signed...
WARSAW, IN
Area Police Reports

Officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 3:54 a.m. Sunday, July 24, 20000 block CR 50, New Paris. Andrew Stutzman reported a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado and 12 gauge shotgun were stolen. Fulton County. Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Warsaw Woman Arrested After Choking Man With Extension Cord

WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after allegedly choking a man with an extension cord. Lillie Rae Roucloux, 24, 920 Anchorage Road Lot 19, Warsaw, is charged with strangulation and domestic battery with a child under 16 present, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
BZA Approves Hair Salon In R-2 District

Katheryn L. Mickem petitioned the BZA for a use variance to allow a beauty shop in a Residential-2 zoning district at 221 S. Harrison St. The property is surrounded by other R-2 zonings, City Planner Justin Taylor told the Board. Within a half block to the southwest there are industrial uses, and two parcels to the east is a commercial heating and cooling company.
WARSAW, IN

