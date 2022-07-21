Sandra ‘Sandy’ Burkholder

Larry K. Gochenour, 76, Etna Green, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born Nov. 5, 1945. He married Susan D. Sparks on June 19, 1965; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his daughter, Tana (William) Elliott, Claypool; his son,...
Phillip Howard Derrickson, 80, Mishawaka, died July 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 14, 1942. He married Jacqueline Stith on Aug. 20, 1966; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, David (Dana) Derrickson, Goshen and Phillip (Susan) Derrickson, South Bend; daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Moore, Mishawaka; stepmother, Julia Derrickson; four brothers, Lawrence (Melanie) Derrickson, Decatur, Ill., Steven (Tina) Derrickson, Mattoon, Ill., Jackie (Linda) Derrickson, South Bend and Christopher (Gloria) Derrickson, Mishawaka; three sisters, Phyllis Derrickson Nesbit, Florida, Oletha (Arthur) Jones, South Bend and Iris Derrickson, Osceola; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
David Lloyd Clark, 73, formerly of Albion, died at 3:55 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 1, 1948. He married Kathy Cohn on Aug. 11, 1981; she survives. He is also survived by a stepdaughter, Stephanie L. Murphy, Arizona;...
Roland J. Espinoza, 70, Warsaw, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, in his home. He was born June 26, 1952. He married Dixie Lee (Creakbaum) Espinoza on Nov. 21, 1981; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Dawn (LD) Harmount, Rolla, Mo., Mary (Tony) Nicholas, Warsaw, Cissy (James) Crouse, Onemo, Va. and Brandi Kelly, Warsaw; mother, Susana Espinoza; siblings Armando (Sarah) Espinoza, Pierceton, Dolores (David) Bumbaugh, Claypool and Steven (Joanna) Espinoza, Fort Wayne; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Barbara Yoder, 86, Nappanee, died at 6:15 a.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Nappanee. She was born May 3, 1936. She married Delbert E. Miller on Jan. 5, 1956; he preceded her in death. She married Edwin Yoder on Oct. 27, 2010; he preceded her in death.
Ruth M. Heckathorn, 94, Nappanee, died at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Majestic Care, Goshen. She was born April 16, 1928. She married Robert Heckathorn on Nov. 2, 1948; he survives. She is also survived by her four children, Barbara Furkin, Cincinnati, Ohio, Gary Heckathorn, Eldon, Mo., Ken...
Mr. Travis D. Woodcox, 50, Rochester, died early Saturday morning, July 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 1, 1972. He married Stacy Bradley on Sep. 1, 2007; she survives. He is also survived by his siblings, Bruce Woodcox (Wendy), Brett Arnett, Tom Arnett (Barb), John Woodcox and...
Milo Raymond Shriver, 85, Akron, died at 3:49 p.m. July 22, 2022, at his residence. He was born Nov. 30, 1936. He married Saraetta (DeWitt) Shriver; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his companion, Loletta Stroud, Akron; two daughters, Betsy (Dan) Ashby, Akron and Debbie (Richard) Kelly, Argos; one son, Darrell (Kristin) Shriver, Akron;
John Douglas Corbin, a lifetime area resident, passed away with his family at his side on Friday, July 22, 2022, at home in Milford. He was 70 years old. He was born to Frank E. and Pauline T. Miller Corbin on Nov. 23, 1951, in South Bend. His family moved to North Webster when he was very young; he spent his formative years there, as a Boy Scout and in the Wawasee band. He graduated from Wawasee High School in 1970.
Christopher Thor Schmucker, 32, North Webster, died July 22, 2022, in his home. Christopher was born Nov. 9, 1989, at Elkhart General Hospital. Christopher attended North Webster Elementary, Wawasee Middle School and Wawasee High School. Christopher loved Harry Potter and loved to read; he waited each Christmas for the latest...
Roger F. Garbers, 81, Plymouth, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at home. He was born Nov. 14, 1940. He married Patricia Garbers on Feb. 6, 1971; she survives. He is also survived by his son, Roger W. Garbers, Plymouth; brother, Bob Lemon, Denver, Colo.; sisters, Peggy Quick, Bloomington, Minn. and Margerie Lahr, Clarksville, Iowa; and two grandchildren.
Ronald W. Johnson Jr., 47, Rochester, died at 5:45 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Life Care Center, Rochester. He was born Dec. 26, 1974. He married Shelley Kollar-Johnson; she survives. Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester, is in charge of arrangements.
Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:23 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, SR 110 and CR 200E, Rochester. Driver: Daniel W. Vogle, 30, Kokomo. Hit deer. 5:31 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 200 block West Rochester Street, Akron. Drivers: Kyle S. Sloan, 31, Akron; and Melinda...
ELKHART — Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter recently announced the promotion of Senior Trooper Andrew Inczauskis to the position of Corporal at the Toll Road Post. Corporal Inczauskis earned this promotion through written testing and a competitive interview process. In this new assignment, Corporal Inczauskis will oversee late...
WARSAW — The Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Community Paddle Boarding event on Wednesday, July 27. It’s 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pike Lake Beach. No registration is required. An annual waiver and rules sheet must be signed by each participant (must be signed...
Officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 3:54 a.m. Sunday, July 24, 20000 block CR 50, New Paris. Andrew Stutzman reported a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado and 12 gauge shotgun were stolen. Fulton County. Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after allegedly choking a man with an extension cord. Lillie Rae Roucloux, 24, 920 Anchorage Road Lot 19, Warsaw, is charged with strangulation and domestic battery with a child under 16 present, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
Katheryn L. Mickem petitioned the BZA for a use variance to allow a beauty shop in a Residential-2 zoning district at 221 S. Harrison St. The property is surrounded by other R-2 zonings, City Planner Justin Taylor told the Board. Within a half block to the southwest there are industrial uses, and two parcels to the east is a commercial heating and cooling company.
