Harry Sheets Sr.

Larry K. Gochenour, 76, Etna Green, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born Nov. 5, 1945. He married Susan D. Sparks on June 19, 1965; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his daughter, Tana (William) Elliott, Claypool; his son,...
Phillip Howard Derrickson, 80, Mishawaka, died July 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 14, 1942. He married Jacqueline Stith on Aug. 20, 1966; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, David (Dana) Derrickson, Goshen and Phillip (Susan) Derrickson, South Bend; daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Moore, Mishawaka; stepmother, Julia Derrickson; four brothers, Lawrence (Melanie) Derrickson, Decatur, Ill., Steven (Tina) Derrickson, Mattoon, Ill., Jackie (Linda) Derrickson, South Bend and Christopher (Gloria) Derrickson, Mishawaka; three sisters, Phyllis Derrickson Nesbit, Florida, Oletha (Arthur) Jones, South Bend and Iris Derrickson, Osceola; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Sterling “Hunter” Armstrong, 30, Wabash, died at 6:47 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 23, 1991. He married Corrine Webb on Oct. 11, 2014; she survives. Hunter is survived by his parents, Gray Armstrong, Blue Springs, Miss. and Penny (Reed) Armstrong, Lenoir...
Chester King, 78, Wabash, died at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Sep. 27, 1943. He married Clara R. Staggs on Dec. 6, 1963; she survives. Chester is also survived by one daughter, Anita Kaye (Sanford) Levine, Whitehouse, Tenn.; two grandchildren;...
Geneva Fay Woodward, 77, Wabash, died at 10:16 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Sep. 5, 1944. She married Larry Woodward on Sep. 5, 1992; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Tammy (Jerry) Stoner, Wabash and...
Ruth M. Heckathorn, 94, Nappanee, died at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Majestic Care, Goshen. She was born April 16, 1928. She married Robert Heckathorn on Nov. 2, 1948; he survives. She is also survived by her four children, Barbara Furkin, Cincinnati, Ohio, Gary Heckathorn, Eldon, Mo., Ken...
Roger F. Garbers, 81, Plymouth, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at home. He was born Nov. 14, 1940. He married Patricia Garbers on Feb. 6, 1971; she survives. He is also survived by his son, Roger W. Garbers, Plymouth; brother, Bob Lemon, Denver, Colo.; sisters, Peggy Quick, Bloomington, Minn. and Margerie Lahr, Clarksville, Iowa; and two grandchildren.
Robin L. Spangler, 59, Indianapolis, formerly of North Manchester, died at 12:08 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Compassus Hospice Care, Indianapolis. She was born Jan. 14, 1963. She is survived by her two children, Karli Thompson, Indianapolis and Phillip (Michelle) Rebholz, Bay Port, Mich.; three grandchildren; her mother, Becky...
John Douglas Corbin, a lifetime area resident, passed away with his family at his side on Friday, July 22, 2022, at home in Milford. He was 70 years old. He was born to Frank E. and Pauline T. Miller Corbin on Nov. 23, 1951, in South Bend. His family moved to North Webster when he was very young; he spent his formative years there, as a Boy Scout and in the Wawasee band. He graduated from Wawasee High School in 1970.
Noreen Dell Hicks, 66, South Bend, died July 22, 2022. She was born Dec. 25, 1955. She went to Grace College, Winona Lake, and worked in Winona Lake. She married Douglas Hicks; he survives. She is survived by her two children, Benjamin Irvin-Howard and Megan (Ian) Rogers. Palmer Funeral Home...
Mr. Travis D. Woodcox, 50, Rochester, died early Saturday morning, July 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 1, 1972. He married Stacy Bradley on Sep. 1, 2007; she survives. He is also survived by his siblings, Bruce Woodcox (Wendy), Brett Arnett, Tom Arnett (Barb), John Woodcox and...
Rachel E. Turner, 97, Warsaw, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. She was born Jan. 9, 1925. She is survived by her sister, Dolores E. Knouff, Warsaw. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels is in charge of arrangements.
Milo Raymond Shriver, 85, Akron, died at 3:49 p.m. July 22, 2022, at his residence. He was born Nov. 30, 1936. He married Saraetta (DeWitt) Shriver; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his companion, Loletta Stroud, Akron; two daughters, Betsy (Dan) Ashby, Akron and Debbie (Richard) Kelly, Argos; one son, Darrell (Kristin) Shriver, Akron;
Kenyan Chase Bennett, 24, Warsaw, died at 12:50 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, due to a vehicle accident. Kenyan was born June 26, 1998, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Kevin and LeAnn (Barton) Bennett. He was a 2018 graduate of Warsaw High School...
Ronald W. Johnson Jr., 47, Rochester, died at 5:45 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Life Care Center, Rochester. He was born Dec. 26, 1974. He married Shelley Kollar-Johnson; she survives. Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester, is in charge of arrangements.
WARSAW — The Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Community Paddle Boarding event on Wednesday, July 27. It’s 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pike Lake Beach. No registration is required. An annual waiver and rules sheet must be signed by each participant (must be signed...
