Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Receives National Recognition for Commitment to Providing High-quality Heart Failure Care
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center officials announced today that CRMC has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure quality achievement award. The award recognizes CRMC’s commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, with...www.thecheyennepost.com
Comments / 0