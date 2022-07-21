ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Receives National Recognition for Commitment to Providing High-quality Heart Failure Care

 3 days ago

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center officials announced today that CRMC has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure quality achievement award. The award recognizes CRMC’s commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, with...

City Announces Pick-Up Schedule for Cheyenne Day

The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash, recycle, and compost pick-up schedule, in observance of Cheyenne Day, Wednesday, July 27th. Scheduled trash, compost, and recycle pick-ups will operate as normal on this day. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m. Due to the observed holiday,...
CHEYENNE, WY
Local United Way Receives Federal Funds

United Way of Laramie County has been awarded funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (CHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Total funds available: $46,500 in ARPAR & $42,000 in Phase 39 funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
No Veteran Dies Alone - Volunteer Training

All Volunteer Training and All Volunteering Opportunities are on campus only, at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center, 2360 East Pershing Blvd, Cheyenne Wyoming. This program only has authority to train and oversee volunteers serving on campus. If you are interested in serving in a different venue, please contact your local hospice agencies to inquire about volunteering opportunities.
CHEYENNE, WY
Renee Middleton New Executive Director of Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation

Cheyenne Frontier Days, Inc. has named Renée Middleton, to the Executive Director position for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation. Renée has a long history of involvement with CFD. She carried State flags for Saddle Tramps in the parades and Grand Entries and was a long-time member of the CFD Public Relations committee which serves both the media and the public. Most recently, she has served on the CFD Board of Directors and the CFD Foundation Board.
CHEYENNE, WY
New Community Service Officers Sworn In

Six members of the Cheyenne Police Department's Citizens on Patrol (COP) program were recently sworn-in as Community Service Officers (CSO). Congratulations to Jenny Sellers, James Boyd, Barbara Boyd, Nathan Johnson, Alexis Soto Quezada, and Susan Lucas for their achievements!. The CSO program is comprised of community volunteers who have a...
CHEYENNE, WY
Affie Ellis Appointed to Wyoming Congressional Award Council’s Board of Directors

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck is pleased to announce that Affie Ellis, a shareholder in its Cheyenne office, has joined the board of directors of the Wyoming Congressional Award Council (WCAC). The mission of WCAC is to encourage a lifetime of community engagement by recognizing initiative, achievement and service in young people of Wyoming. The organization is strongly supported by Wyoming’s federal congressional delegation.
CHEYENNE, WY
Arts in the Airport Opens Today

The Cheyenne Regional Airport & Powder River Art Gallery are collaborating to enhance the experience to airport guests and the community by the new art initiative “Arts in the Airport”. A wide variety of pieces from Western artists like Monte Michael Moore, indigenous artists like Jeremy Salazar and Micqalea Jones, and sculptors like Jerry Vaughn will be available to travelers flying in and out of Cheyenne Regional Airport to introduce visitors to Cheyenne’s heritage and culture as well as welcome residents home from travels far away.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County Fair Schedule

The Laramie County Fair takes place August 3-13, 2022, and tickets for some events are already on sale at https://www.laramiecountyevents.com/fair/. 12:00 PM LCF Ranch Rodeo- (Archer Arenas) MONDAY, AUGUST 1st. 8:00 AM Sign-ups for Mutton Bustin’ begin. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3rd. 10:00 AM 4-H Dog Show- (Pre-Function Area-Agility in Small...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – July 8, 2022

The Fourth of July holiday was a special one for the Collins family. I loved the weather and found time to play nine holes of golf with my father. Last Monday, Judy and I went to a concert at FE Warren Air Force Base, where Runaway June, John Michael Montgomery, and Trace Adkins gave a free concert to current Airmen and retirees. It felt like a mini CFD, with thousands of people packing the place and being wowed. John Michael Montgomery was one of my favorite singers in the 90s. Hearing the words to “Life’s a Dance,” “I Can Love You Like That,” and “Sold” took me back and made me smile. I love that our military gets entertainment like this. When the concert ended, we all turned around and watched the fireworks that were put on by CFD and the city. What a way to end an amazing day!
CHEYENNE, WY
Twista Cancels Cheyenne Performance

Cheyenne Presents is sad to announce that due to medical reasons, Twista will be unable to perform at this weekend’s Culture X. These circumstances were unforeseen, and the entire team wishes Twista a quick and full recovery. Although Twista is unable to perform, Petey Pablo will take center stage...
CHEYENNE, WY
Accident Response Exercise at F.E. Warren

The 90th Missile Wing will conduct an exercise to test readiness and response to an aircraft accident scenario on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 29, 2022. People on base may experience traffic diversions, delays and possible disruptions to customer service organizations during the exercise. Throughout the day, expect...
WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY
Cheyenne Police Department Announces Job Openings

Do you want to be a part of something incredibly exciting and rewarding?. We are actively hiring multiple full-time positions within the police department. If you are interested in applying or receiving more information, please email recruiting@cheyennepd.org, call (307) 633-8080, or visit the links below:
CHEYENNE, WY
Chamber Forum Hosts Three Sheriff Candidates

Three of the candidates for Laramie County Sheriff participated in a Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce forum this morning. The event was advertised as a focus group style of discussion. Only the three Republican candidates for Sheriff participated. Brian Kozak, Boyde Wrede, and Don Hollingshead answered questions and outlined their...
CHEYENNE, WY
Just two weeks until #WyoGives!

WyoGives–an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network–is a powerful, statewide 24-hour online fundraising event that is designed to bring the state together as one community to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits. Over 100 organizations from Laramie County (alone!) are participating, and we are all coming...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne Police Issue Warning about Fireworks

We would like to remind everyone that the use of consumer fireworks within City of Cheyenne limits is not allowed on private property. They are also prohibited on public property which includes parks, schools, streets, alleys, and public right-of-ways. Violators found in possession of fireworks will have them confiscated and could be issued a citation with a possible fine.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne, WY
