Hermey the Elf is returning to Stuttgart. Last Christmas, Hermey made his debut when Hannah Maier and her family decided to move the inflatable elf around their neighborhood. Their challenge to the community was to find the elf, named Hermey after a character in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and donate nonperishable goods to the ICCM Food Bank. Community members donated over 1,000 canned items, and some won prizes by participating.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO