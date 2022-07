Moms for Liberty is growing. The conservative group formed last year, with members speaking at school board meetings against mask-wearing at the height of the pandemic. Now organizers say they have around 100-thousand members nationwide. WUSF’s Kerry Sheridan went to the first Moms for Liberty national summit in Tampa last weekend [Fri-Sun July 15-17], and has this look at how the group is trying to expand its political power.

