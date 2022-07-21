ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison County, VT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 19:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Albany; Columbia; Greene; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Berkshire County in western Massachusetts East central Schenectady County in east central New York Columbia County in east central New York Eastern Albany County in east central New York Northeastern Greene County in east central New York Southeastern Saratoga County in east central New York Rensselaer County in east central New York Southwestern Bennington County in southern Vermont * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 714 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Latham to near Castleton-On-Hudson to 6 miles west of Athens, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Troy, Pittsfield, Bennington, East Greenbush, Cohoes, North Adams, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Great Barrington, Hudson, Catskill, Hoosick Falls, Chatham, Nassau, Hunter, Latham, Delmar and Adams. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 97. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 18:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Essex; Orleans The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Orleans County in northeastern Vermont Northern Essex County in northeastern Vermont * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 657 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Norton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Canaan, Averill, Warren Gore, Warners Grant, Norton, Averys Gore, Holland, Morgan, Lemington, Lewis and Beecher Falls. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESSEX COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Region slammed by powerful storms

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont was slammed with widespread severe storms Thursday that dumped hail and prompted numerous weather alerts, including the threat of tornados. A total of nearly 5,000 outages were reported in some of the hardest hit areas including Bennington, Windsor, Orange, Essex, and Orleans Counties as of late Thursday afternoon.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
WMUR.com

Trees toppled, outages reported in Grantham, which was in tornado-warned area

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A tornado warning was issued for portions of Grafton, Merrimack and Sullivan counties Thursday afternoon from 1:40 to 2:15pm. The warning area included the communities of Grantham, Springfield and Croydon. In Grantham, trees were reportedly toppled and more than 1,000 outages were reported. It's not known...
GRANTHAM, NH
MyChamplainValley.com

Rutland Town man dies after North Clarendon crash

A man from the Town of Rutland has died at Rutland Regional Medical Center following a one-car crash in North Clarendon. Vermont State Police say he’s Robert Harrington, 62. He was driving north on Cold River Road shortly after 7:30 Friday night when he tried to pass another car on a curve near Windy Lane.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Missing kayaker in Saranac River found

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The body of the missing kayaker was recovered from the Saranac River at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, according to Clinton County Emergency Services. New York State Police, the Clinton County Sheriff's Department and several local fire water and rescue departments were on the scene as crews picked up search efforts for the missing woman.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Police investigating fatal Franklin County, NY crash

BURKE, N.Y. — A New York man has died following a crash in Burke on Friday morning. Police say that Zackrey Peck, 28, of Ellenburg Depot, was traveling west on SR-11 on Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit Mark Boyer, 51, of Chateaugay.
BURKE, NY
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Thunderstorm
NHPR

Heat index to soar in New Hampshire; N.H. DES warns of air pollution

The heat advisory is expanding this weekend for New Hampshire, with the heat index expected to top 100 in Concord, Manchester, and other areas in southern N.H., according to the National Weather Service. The heat has also prompted the N.H. Department of Environmental Science to issue a bad air alert.
WCAX

Severe weather plays role in serious crash on I-89 in NH

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - Stormy weather and hazardous road conditions Thursday led to a serious two-car crash on I-89 northbound in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire State Police say around 1:00 p.m., a Ford Escape rear-ended a pickup truck near Exit 18 in Lebanon. The driver of the Ford was unresponsive and sent to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.
LEBANON, NH
WIBX 950

Fatal Crash Investigation Underway in Burke, New York

A fatal crash remains under investigation tonight. Emergency responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash on State Route 11 in the Franklin County town of Burke, New York at approximately 7:34am on Friday, July 22, 2022. Several local fire and emergency medical services departments, as well as the Franklin Police Department, were on the scene.
BURKE, NY
WCAX

2nd tornado recorded in New Hampshire this year

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado had touched down earlier this week in Chesterfield, the second one in New Hampshire this year. The tornado touched down on Monday in Chesterfield. No injuries were reported. In May, a tornado touched down in Charlestown.
WCAX

Vt. search and rescue officials say hiker distress calls skyrocketing

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer in Vermont is a great time for hiking. And every day, more and more people are hitting the trails, both seasoned hikers and newcomers. But whether you’ve been hiking your entire life or you’re just starting out, there are certain precautions you should take to avoid dangerous situations.
STOWE, VT
WMUR.com

3 vehicles catch fire on the summit of Mount Washington

SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — Three vehicles are totaled after catching fire on the summit of Mount Washington on Sunday morning. The Gorham Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle on fire around 5 a.m. A steady 15 mph wind pushed the flames to other cars parked next to it, which also caught fire. In total, two Jeeps and a Ford Explorer were destroyed.
GORHAM, NH
WCAX

Vt. digital services secretary cited after parking dispute

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s digital services secretary has been cited for disorderly conduct after a parking dispute. Montpelier Police say it happened Wednesday in the parking lot of the DMV Building on State Street. According to police, Jason Carrara, 39, of Chester, was parked in Secretary John Quinn’s...
MONTPELIER, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Man shot in Burlington, police investigate

Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department are investigating a gunfire incident after a man entered the University of Vermont Medical Center Emergency Department with a gunshot wound. The man, who is described to be in his 40’s, entered the hospital shortly after midnight and was treated for a...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont State Police investigate possible hate crime

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Isle La Motte Saturday morning. Police say after 1:00 a.m. fire crews were called to a home in Isle La Motte for reports of flags that were set on fire. The investigation reveals that...
ISLE LA MOTTE, VT
WNYT

Autopsy results in for Vermont homicide investigation

Autopsy results from Vermont State Police are in for the deaths of Mary Anderson and Matthew Davis. Davis has ties to the Pittsfield area. Anderson was found dead in her truck Tuesday in Brattleboro. Davis, her former boyfriend, was shot dead by state police in West Brattleboro later that same...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
VTDigger

Pride flags set ablaze on Isle La Motte

The area around Isle La Motte has seen several anti-LGBTQ+ incidents recently, Vermont State Police said in a Saturday press release. At about 1 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report of flags burning at an unnamed Isle La Motte resident’s home, according to the release. Two LGBTQ+ flags...
ISLE LA MOTTE, VT

