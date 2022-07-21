ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Matthew Pottinger, the ex-Trump adviser set to testify at prime-time Jan. 6 hearing?

By Cami Mondeaux
T he Jan. 6 committee's eighth public hearing , which will air during prime time on Thursday, is set to feature testimony from two former White House aides , including former Trump White House official Matthew Pottinger.

The hearing on Thursday — which is expected to be the “last one at this point,” according to committee Chairman Bennie Thompson — will examine the 187 minutes between when the former president ended his “Stop the Steal” rally and when he posted a video telling the rioters at the Capitol to “go home.” Lawmakers will hear from two witnesses familiar with what Trump was doing during this time frame, including Matthew Pottinger.

Pottinger, the former national security adviser for the Trump administration, resigned just hours after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, later recalling it as “the moment where I felt that it was appropriate for me to go.” His decision was largely due to a tweet from former President Donald Trump on the day of the attack that blasted former Vice President Mike Pence for not having “the courage” to overturn the election results.

"I read that tweet and made a decision at that moment to resign," Pottinger told the committee in recorded testimony . "That's where I knew that I was leaving that day, once I had read that tweet."

Pottinger was one of the highest-ranking White House officials to resign on that day, having served in the Trump administration for all four years of Trump's presidency. The former adviser’s ranking gives lawmakers an advantage, as it will be more difficult for Trump to dismiss Pottinger as an insignificant player in the administration.

Pottinger previously met with the committee to provide testimony in February, when he was asked about activities inside the White House on the day of the attack, with video recordings of that interview being played in previous committee hearings.

The panel will also hear testimony from former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews during its prime-time hearing. Matthews was also among the group of Trump officials who resigned after the Capitol attack.

The hearing is set to begin at 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

