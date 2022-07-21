ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 19:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Albany; Columbia; Greene; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Berkshire County in western Massachusetts East central Schenectady County in east central New York Columbia County in east central New York Eastern Albany County in east central New York Northeastern Greene County in east central New York Southeastern Saratoga County in east central New York Rensselaer County in east central New York Southwestern Bennington County in southern Vermont * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 714 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Latham to near Castleton-On-Hudson to 6 miles west of Athens, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Troy, Pittsfield, Bennington, East Greenbush, Cohoes, North Adams, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Great Barrington, Hudson, Catskill, Hoosick Falls, Chatham, Nassau, Hunter, Latham, Delmar and Adams. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach closed due to extreme heat, city says

BRIDGEPORT — City officials shuttered Pleasure Beach to the public on Sunday amid near record-high temperatures. In a Facebook post, officials wrote the peninsula off the city’s East End was closed due to the rising heat index value, which forecasters warned could climb as high as 98 degrees.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Connecticut could reach record-high temperatures this weekend

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Weather experts and Connecticut officials are warning of the excessive heat expected this weekend with temperatures soaring to near record highs and the air feeling like more than 100 degrees in some areas. Across Connecticut, a heat advisory is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Car collides with tree in East Haven rollover crash

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven Police and Fire responded Sunday morning to a car crashing into a tree, police say. The driver went off the 200 block of East Haven’s N. High Street and struck a tree, causing the car to roll over. East Haven Fire Department treated one person on scene for […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Oakdale Man Wins $50,000 In CT State Lottery Prize

Two Connecticut residents claimed lottery prizes valued at about $50,000. Fairfield County resident Louis Pulitano, of Stratford, won a $50,000 prize from a Money Match Multiplier ticket purchased at Krauszer's Food Store, located at 911 Campbell Ave. in West Haven, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery then announced that Zachary Renaldi,...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

Silver Alert: 17-year-old Waterbury boy missing, could be in Bridgeport: PD

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury Police issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Kyzhon Blanc, who ran away from home Sunday morning. Police believe he arranged a pick-up from a white sedan to New Britain after leaving his house. Police are not considering this as a potential abduction, but as a runaway. Blanc was originally at a CT Junior Republic facility in Waterbury on Prospect St.
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Route 8 in Shelton closed after crash

SHELTON — A stretch of Route 8 has been closed for hours after an early Sunday crash, according to officials. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a crash and truck fire caused the closure between Exits 11 and 10 on Route 8 southbound. The crash occurred before 5 a.m. Sunday.
SHELTON, CT
New Haven Independent

United Illuminating Planning Massive Infrastructure Replacement Project In Shelton, Derby, And Ansonia

ANSONIA/DERBY/SHELTON – United Illuminating’s century-old transmission lines-powering homes in Ansonia, Derby and Shelton-are in line for a major, modern-day makeover. A team from UI held an informational session Thursday (July 14) at Ansonia City Hall to discuss the ​‘Derby Junction to Ansonia 115-kV Transmission Line Rebuild Project.’
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Towns in central CT cleaning up storm damage

(WFSB) – Towns in central Connecticut are cleaning up storm damage Thursday. Storms ripped through the state in the afternoon. A large tree fell across a rail trail near East Summer Street in Southington. The tree fell on wires. Police taped off the area. The Southington Fire Department said...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Rt. 8 Sunday morning

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A 53-foot trailer served as a ferocious bonfire along Rt. 8 Sunday morning as three different fire departments worked to contain the blaze. Shelton, Nichols, and Trumbull Fire Departments responded to a tractor-trailer fire at Rt. 8 South near Exit 11. The trailer, which was hauling food produce, emitted “a large […]
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Middletown multi-car crash closes lanes on I-91 north

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-car crash in Middletown shut down I-91 northbound Friday afternoon. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred between Exits 20 and 21 just before 1 p.m. The right and center lanes on I-91 north is currently shut down between these two...
WTNH

Woman hospitalized after pulled from water at Hammonasset Beach

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was hospitalized after she was pulled from the water at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison on Friday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. According to DEEP officials, a woman was in distress while swimming on Friday afternoon and was pulled...
MADISON, CT
WKSS KISS 95-7

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Connecticut

Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Otis Elevator headquartered in Connecticut

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly called Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products, which include elevators, escalators, and conveyor belts like you see at airports.
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
GREENWICH, CT

