Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough by NWS

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - Stormy weather and hazardous road conditions Thursday led to a serious two-car crash on I-89 northbound in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire State Police say around 1:00 p.m., a Ford Escape rear-ended a pickup truck near Exit 18 in Lebanon. The driver of the Ford was unresponsive and sent to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.

LEBANON, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO