ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belknap County, NH

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 97. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
WMUR.com

Microburst with 80 mph winds confirmed in Effingham

EFFINGHAM, N.H. — Many New Hampshire communities were cleaning up Friday from strong storms that swept through the day before. The National Weather Service confirmed that a microburst hit Effingham on Thursday, traveling about four miles parallel to Town House Road and generating winds up to 80 mph. "Hundreds...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Androscoggin, Aroostook, Cumberland, Franklin, Kennebec, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Aroostook; Cumberland; Franklin; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Oxford; Penobscot; Piscataquis; Sagadahoc; Somerset; Waldo; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ME . MAINE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDROSCOGGIN AROOSTOOK CUMBERLAND FRANKLIN KENNEBEC KNOX LINCOLN OXFORD PENOBSCOT PISCATAQUIS SAGADAHOC SOMERSET WALDO YORK
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, NH
County
Sullivan County, NH
City
Hillsboro, NH
City
Carroll, NH
County
Merrimack County, NH
City
Strafford, NH
County
Hillsborough County, NH
County
Grafton County, NH
County
Belknap County, NH
City
Grafton, NH
County
Cheshire County, NH
County
Strafford County, NH
County
Rockingham County, NH
State
New Hampshire State
County
Coos County, NH
City
Merrimack, NH
WWLP

Microburst confirmed in Franklin County

ERVING, Mass. (WWLP) – A microburst passed through Erving and Warwick Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Strong storms that passed through Franklin County Thursday afternoon uprooted trees and brought down some wires. Heavy storm damage was reported in Warwick and at the height of the storm with more than 400 residents still without power Friday morning, according to National Grid.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
WMUR.com

Tornado touchdown confirmed in Chesterfield for Monday storm

CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — A tornado touched down in Chesterfield earlier this week, according to the National Weather Service. It was classified as an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 90 mph, the National Weather Service said. The twister touched down near Mill Pond Road on Monday night at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Thunderstorm#Cheshire Coos
NHPR

Heat index to soar in New Hampshire; N.H. DES warns of air pollution

The heat advisory is expanding this weekend for New Hampshire, with the heat index expected to top 100 in Concord, Manchester, and other areas in southern N.H., according to the National Weather Service. The heat has also prompted the N.H. Department of Environmental Science to issue a bad air alert.
WCAX

Severe weather plays role in serious crash on I-89 in NH

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - Stormy weather and hazardous road conditions Thursday led to a serious two-car crash on I-89 northbound in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire State Police say around 1:00 p.m., a Ford Escape rear-ended a pickup truck near Exit 18 in Lebanon. The driver of the Ford was unresponsive and sent to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.
LEBANON, NH
WMUR.com

Air quality action days declared in Rockingham County

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services said Rockingham County should prepare for unhealthy air quality Saturday and Sunday. Children, older adults and immunocompromised individuals could feel the effects of Seacoast wind carrying air pollution. Department of Environmental Services Chief Scientist Jeffrey Underhill said to prepare for the air quality...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WMTW

Even Hotter For Sunday: Heat Advisory

PORTLAND, Maine — Our July heat rolls on through the weekend and gets even hotter. Saturday's highs will reach the low 90s in many areas except on the midcoast with the sea breeze. Highs on the mid coast will be in the low to mid 80s,. We do have...
PORTLAND, ME
WCAX

2nd tornado recorded in New Hampshire this year

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado had touched down earlier this week in Chesterfield, the second one in New Hampshire this year. The tornado touched down on Monday in Chesterfield. No injuries were reported. In May, a tornado touched down in Charlestown.
WMUR.com

Hampton Beach remains busy despite poor air quality weekend

HAMPTON, N.H. — Sea breeze in Hampton allows beachgoers to beat the weekend heat, but officials said the wind is bringing air pollution ashore. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services issued an air quality advisory Saturday and Sunday for Rockingham County. Chief Scientist Jeffrey Underhill said heat wave...
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Firefighter injured in Goffstown house fire

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — The New Hampshire Fire Marshall is investigating a fire in Goffstown that injured one firefighter and took nearly four hours to bring under control. Initial calls of the fire came in around 6:40 p.m. yesterday evening. Officials say crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke inside...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Power outage leaves thousands in the dark in Dorchester

BOSTON — A widespread power outage impacted thousands of Eversource customers in Dorchester Sunday afternoon. Eversource said about 7,500 customers are currently without power. The company said it was able to restore power to about 12,500 customers through automatic and remote switching. “With the region continuing to experience extreme...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Thunderstorm claims life of 9-year-old girl in Maine

STANDISH, Maine (AP) — A 9-year-old girl died in Maine when thunderstorms that swept across the state caused a tree to fall on a car, officials said. First responders had difficulty reaching the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish on Thursday because of storm debris and then had to clear away the tree and limbs to reach the girl, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department said.
STANDISH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy