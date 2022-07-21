ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 19:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Albany; Columbia; Greene; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Berkshire County in western Massachusetts East central Schenectady County in east central New York Columbia County in east central New York Eastern Albany County in east central New York Northeastern Greene County in east central New York Southeastern Saratoga County in east central New York Rensselaer County in east central New York Southwestern Bennington County in southern Vermont * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 714 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Latham to near Castleton-On-Hudson to 6 miles west of Athens, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Troy, Pittsfield, Bennington, East Greenbush, Cohoes, North Adams, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Great Barrington, Hudson, Catskill, Hoosick Falls, Chatham, Nassau, Hunter, Latham, Delmar and Adams. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Albany; Schoharie The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Albany County in east central New York Schoharie County in east central New York * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 600 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jefferson, or 17 miles northeast of Delhi, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jefferson, Middleburgh, Gilboa, Summit, Schoharie, Livingstonville, North Blenheim, Breakabeen, Preston-Potter Hollow, Preston Hollow, Rensselaerville, Conesville, Shoefelt Corners, Baird Corners, West Berne, Huntersland, Broome Center, West Fulton, Arabia and Eminence. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Susquehanna; Wayne; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 548 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brackney to near Mehoopany to near Danville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Tunkhannock, Montrose and Mehoopany around 555 PM EDT. Great Bend and Osterhout around 600 PM EDT. Falls, Hallstead and New Milford around 605 PM EDT. Factoryville, La Plume and Wallsville around 615 PM EDT. Waverly, Clarks Summit and Susquehanna around 620 PM EDT. Scranton, Nescopeck and East Benton around 625 PM EDT. Dunmore, Dickson City and Nuremburg around 630 PM EDT. Archbald, Olyphant and Mayfield around 635 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WNYT

Schenectady man dies in drowning

A Schenectady man is dead after a reported drowning in Lake Ontario called more than a dozen agencies to respond. State police say it happened around one p.m. Friday in the town of Sandy Creek. Along with multiple fire, police and ambulance crews, a dive team was deployed for an...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Update: water system leak in Fort Ann repaired

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Fort Ann in Washington County is reporting a major leak in the water system. The public works department is working to locate the leak, which is interrupting the water supply. Deputy Director Tim Hardy said that his crews are currently conducting...
FORT ANN, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Oneida, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Madison; Oneida; Otsego The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Oneida County in central New York North central Otsego County in central New York Southeastern Madison County in central New York * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 751 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Solsville to near Brookfield, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brookfield, Waterville, West Winfield, Bridgewater, Clayville, Unadilla Forks, Hubbardsville, Stockwell, North Brookfield and Sauquoit. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cortland, Madison, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cortland; Madison; Onondaga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Madison County in central New York Northeastern Cortland County in central New York Southeastern Onondaga County in central New York * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Homer, or 7 miles northeast of Cortland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cazenovia, Lebanon, Truxton, Cuyler, Georgetown, Deruyter, Fabius, Erieville, De Ruyter and East Homer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

7/24/22: Humid with Storms for Monday

Today was the last day of our 6-day heat wave, only the 13th time that has happened since records began in Albany in 1874. Now, as a cold front approaches from the west tonight and through Monday afternoon we do expect rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become locally strong.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany spray pads extending hours this weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four days does a heat wave make, and the city of Albany knows it. On Friday, City Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced that city spray pads would keep the cool water coming for two additional hours this weekend, giving residents another way to beat heat that’s stayed in the 90s through much of the week.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

No injuries after fire at Lake George resort

LAKE GEORGE – Crews were busy with a fire in Warren County on Sunday. Firefighters from a number of departments were called for a fire at Canoe Island Lodge, which is a resort in Lake George. According to the sheriff’s office, the fire is under control now and there...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

7/23/22: More Record Heat Sunday

It's official, we broke the record high for today set back in 1955, the official high temperature in Albany rose to 97 degrees this afternoon beating the old record by 1 degree. We will likely do the same again on Sunday, but we will do so with a touch more humidity.
ALBANY, NY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Q 105.7

Ginormous 200,000 LB ‘Mega Load’ is Headed to Albany! What is It?

A Ginormous 200,000 LB 'Mega Load' is Headed to Albany! What Is It?. I'm not sure exactly when this massive 200,000 lb wide load will be touching down in Albany, but slowly and steadily, that's where she's headed and if you think Capital Region traffic can be a grind now, wait till this bad boy makes its way through town.
ALBANY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Police searching for missing kayaker in Plattsburgh

Plattsburgh, NY — New York law enforcement is searching for a kayaker after an overturned kayak had been reported on the Saranac River. The initial report came in at 9:00 pm on Friday but police have yet to locate the female kayaker. The boat was found in the vicinity...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WNYT

Albany man arrested on assault and robbery charges

An Albany man is in Saratoga County jail without bail this morning, after an incident in Waterford. Waterford police are releasing few details, but say multiple agencies responded to an incident on Saratoga Avenue on Saturday. They are now charging Richard Brewster of Albany with assault and robbery in the...
ALBANY, NY
CNY News

Surprise! Unwelcome Deadly Guest Moves Into Delaware County Home

Is it me or is the last thing you want in your house a venomous snake? This might be something people in other parts of the country where different types of venomous snakes are common but in New York State we are certainly not used to seeing them! With that said, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State is home to 3 different types of venomous snakes: copperheads, timber rattlesnakes, and the massasauga rattlesnake (aka pygmy rattlesnake). The good news is that these snakes are rarely seen because they shy away from people in general.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY

