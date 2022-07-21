Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Albany; Schoharie The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Albany County in east central New York Schoharie County in east central New York * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 600 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jefferson, or 17 miles northeast of Delhi, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jefferson, Middleburgh, Gilboa, Summit, Schoharie, Livingstonville, North Blenheim, Breakabeen, Preston-Potter Hollow, Preston Hollow, Rensselaerville, Conesville, Shoefelt Corners, Baird Corners, West Berne, Huntersland, Broome Center, West Fulton, Arabia and Eminence. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
