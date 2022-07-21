General Catalyst creates $670M healthcare fund

General Catalyst has launched a $670 million fund for healthcare just over a year after closing its first $600 million healthcare fund, Forbes reported July 20. The Cambridge, Mass.-based venture capital firm said it plans...
An internal email from an Oracle executive shared on Reddit describes changes to the former Cerner EHR business, which was acquired by Oracle June 8. The EHR business will now be called Oracle Health. Former Cerner president and CEO David Feinberg, MD, will become chair of Oracle Health. Former chief...
When it comes to health care data, it isn’t simply a matter of collecting more. For data to make a difference, it must be put into context. Unfortunately, today's health IT environment is largely composed of standalone systems that require interfaces to communicate. Interoperability challenges between these systems can lead to inefficient processes and communication gaps that can affect quality and financial outcomes.
Surgical advancements are driving hospitals and health systems to innovate their surgical service lines in order to stay competitive, attract physicians and patients and drive revenue. During a July Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Intuitive, three healthcare CFOs discussed how their organizations are using data to help develop and...
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Monday with the chief executives of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), Medtronic PLC (MDT.N) and Cummins Inc (CMI.N) along with labor leaders as part of the administration's push for legislation to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry, a White House official told Reuters.
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since July 18:. 1. Daniel Morash was named senior vice president of finance and CFO of Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital. 2. Hiram Jacob was named COO of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness. 3....
Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center received millions of dollars from the state to help install its Epic EHR system, according to a news release from the office of the California state treasurer. MarinHealth is replacing its current EHR system with Epic EHR in collaboration with the University of California San...
Here are six things CNBC said people can do to recession-proof their finances:. 1. Direct deposit 10 percent of each paycheck into a high-yield savings account to build cash reserves to pay for unexpected expenses. 2. Add soft skills — such as communication and time management — to resumes and...
Comparing physicians' performance against each other can detrimentally affect their wellbeing and job satisfaction, according to a July 14 study in PNAS. The study involved almost 200 primary care physicians at UCLA Health, with the physicians split into three groups. All three groups received monthly performance emails, with one group receiving information comparing their performance against their peers, another group receiving peer comparisons and leadership training and the last group receiving no peer comparisons. The researchers then measured physicians' well-being and job satisfaction.
In order to remove politics from healthcare, healthcare workers themselves have to be ready to get political, Kathryn Brandt, DO, chair of primary care at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, writes in a July 20 Fortune article. Dr. Brandt argues that the Supreme Court's decision to...
Washington State Hospital Association reported a $929 million net loss due to an increase in operating expenses and nonoperating investment losses, The News Tribune reported July 21. The review reflected January through March 2022 and showed operating revenue increased by 5 percent; however, operating expenses increased by 11 percent. "This...
As at-home COVID-19 tests rise in popularity, U.S. laboratories are slimming their workforce and decreasing their capacity for processing PCR tests, The Wall Street Journal reported July 24. U.S. labs can process about 62 million COVID-19 tests a month, which is half of their capacity levels reported in March, according...
Comments / 0