General Catalyst creates $670M healthcare fund

Comparing physicians' performance against each other can detrimentally affect their wellbeing and job satisfaction, according to a July 14 study in PNAS. The study involved almost 200 primary care physicians at UCLA Health, with the physicians split into three groups. All three groups received monthly performance emails, with one group receiving information comparing their performance against their peers, another group receiving peer comparisons and leadership training and the last group receiving no peer comparisons. The researchers then measured physicians' well-being and job satisfaction.

2 DAYS AGO