Two children are among more than 2,500 people in the U.S. who have contracted monkeypox, according to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. "We have seen now two cases that have occurred in children. Both of those children are traced back to individuals who come from the men who have sex with men community — the gay men community," Dr. Walensky told The Washington Post in a live interview July 22. "And so, when we have seen those cases in children, they have generally been what I call 'adjacent' to the community most at risk."

