‘5K on the Runway’: DIA teams with Colfax Marathon

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport is partnering with the Denver Colfax Marathon for a 5K run on one of the airport’s runways.

Runners will be able to participate in the 5K at sunrise, jogging on one of DIA’s six runways. This has never been done before.

“This is the first time in the airport’s history that we have held an event like this on the airfield,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “We are excited to offer this unique experience for the community to see DEN from a different perspective while enjoying the beauty of our airport and the surrounding landscape.”

Registration is now open for those wishing to make their runway debut. The 5K will be on Sept. 10 at 6 a.m. for runners eight years and older. The first 500 runners to sign up will receive branded aviators. All participants will receive T-shirts and other goodies.

