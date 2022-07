Troopers report the arrest of a Harvey, Illinois man, late Thursday night in Clinton County on drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Jones Craig around 11:04 p.m. Thursday on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, speeding, and not having a valid driver’s license.

