The CEO of a California streetwear retailer, known for selling expensive Nikes, has bought a shopping center in Montebello. George Mersho bought the roughly 735,000-square-foot Shops at Montebello retail center for $84 million, or $114 per square foot, according to public property records filed with L.A. County. Mersho could not be reached for comment. Mersho runs Shoe Palace, which was bought by British retailer JD Sports for $325 million in 2020, according to news reports at the time.

MONTEBELLO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO