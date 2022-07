University of Iowa Health Care is asking for a third more in funding to build its new North Liberty hospital. The Gazette reports that Hospital officials are asking the Iowa Board of Regents for approval on a revised construction budget for the 469,000-square-foot campus at the southwest corner of Forevergreen Road and Highway 965. All together, the new price tag is $525,628,000.

