ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsTalk 95.5

Five Worst Places To Live In Montana in 2022

By Jesse James
NewsTalk 95.5
NewsTalk 95.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real...

newstalk955.com

Comments / 13

mtbnr
3d ago

I think you should have to prove residency for at least ten years before you are allowed thru our border or have a sponsor on the other side like our own country that is only way we are going to save Montana

Reply(1)
6
Chet Zaiko
3d ago

After returning to the Gallatin Valley 45 years ago I had to move to another part of the state because what has happened to what used to be a beautiful place. The traffic is miserable with so many impatient drivers. Subdivisions are going up on every square inch of land that developers can get their hands on. Unfortunately many moving into the area have also brought their politics too. The Gallatin Valley is no longer the Montana I returned to so many years ago. So sad.

Reply(1)
5
Penelope
2d ago

All of these “undesirable” places to live look the MOST appealing to me. Not everyone wants all the bells & whistles in their town.

Reply
2
Related
AM 1450 KMMS

Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones

Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures, no matter how valuable they ended up being. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did.
Daily Montanan

‘Death in the West,’ Montana-based podcast, wins national history award

The Montana creators of the “Death in the West” podcast had little experience in audio reporting before producing a story exploring the murder of a union organizer in Butte in the 20th century, but the pairs of siblings and childhood friends just won a national history award for their first season. “The story we ended […] The post ‘Death in the West,’ Montana-based podcast, wins national history award appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BUTTE, MT
nomadlawyer.org

Montana: Top 7 Best Places To Visit in Montana, United state

Montana is a landlocked, mountainous state in the United States east of the Bitterroot Ranges of the Rocky Mountains. It is also south of Canada. Montana is located in the northern part of the United States, in the Plains region. It is the fourth largest state in terms of area and eighth most populous. Helena is the capital.
MONTANA STATE
travelyouman.com

Montana Fishing Trips Guide 2022(The 7 Best)

Fishing in Montana is as near to nirvana as it gets for fishermen. Apart from being breathtakingly gorgeous, the landscapes are also very underdeveloped; the fourth-largest state in the country only has 800,000. Runoff from the majestic Rocky Mountains, a perfect habitat for trout and salmon, supplies the pristine rivers and streams. Because of this, Montana is home to several fishing resorts and lodges, many of which have fly fishing specialists on staff who have a thorough understanding of the local geography. A select handful provide even more, including fine dining, luxurious yet sometimes surprising lodgings, and a variety of outdoor activities. If you are looking for Montana fishing trips, here are the best options available to consider as of now.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Montana#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Real Estate Prices
96.7 KISS FM

What Advice Would You Give to People Visiting Bozeman?

Regardless of the time of year, Bozeman is a popular destination for tourists. Thousands of people from around the world travel to Montana to experience all that the state has to offer each year. Bozeman is the main hub for tourists that plan on visiting Yellowstone National Park, one of two national parks in Montana. As a result, the Bozeman Yellowstone National Airport experiences its busiest months during the summer.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Lottery Winners in Montana are Scarce

Some people think you are wasting your money buying a lottery ticket, but you could also be making history for Montana if you won. The lottery is something that everyone in America has played in their life. Think about it, you could win millions of dollars that could change your life overnight. Who wouldn't want that? Well, the thing is, the lottery and Montana don't have a deep history.
Outdoor Life

Montana’s Controversial Pheasant Stocking Program Moves Forward

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks is moving forward with a controversial program to stock pen-raised pheasants on state-owned lands in an effort to recruit more hunters. FWP is now seeking final approval from the Fish and Wildlife Commission to fund the program through 2026, and the department hopes to get birds on the ground before the youth hunting season starts in September.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Montana is the #7 state with the lowest stroke death rate

Investigated the stroke death rate in Montana using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Spreading a Loved One’s Ashes in Montana? Here Are the Rules

Everything seems to be getting more expensive, including death. Life's final expense can vary state-to-state, but according to Bankrate.com the average cost for a funeral and burial service in the United States is around $7,640. If you want to include a vault in a cemetery, prices can climb up to $9,000. You can have a loved one's remains cremated for under $500.
northfortynews

American Red Cross Responds to Back-to-Back Disasters in Northern Colorado

The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming responded to multiple disasters in Northern Colorado recently. On Friday, July 15, alongside the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management, volunteers quickly established an evacuation center to [...] This post American Red Cross Responds to Back-to-Back Disasters in Northern Colorado previously appeared on North Forty News.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
96.3 The Blaze

Don’t Make These Fashion Mistakes At Montana Events

We all want to look our best for big events, though we all make fashion mistakes. Yesterday, the Big Sky Country State Fair kicked off with a T.I. concert, and it was a blast. Concerts tend to have an interesting fashion atmosphere, with lots of both great and unusual clothing choices. It got me thinking that there are a few particular fashion faux pas that I see consistently, that just don’t mesh with the nature of an outdoor Montana event.
MONTANA STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Man likely shot wolf-dog hybrids, not wolves

TROY, Mont. — The animals shot and killed July 10 by a Montana man are likely wolf-dog hybrids and not wolves, as originally reported. Dillon Tabish, with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, advised local media by email Thursday that additional information had come to light after the agency learned of a local resident who was keeping wolf-dog hybrids in close proximity to where the canines had been shot.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Top-rated colleges in Montana

Have you ever wondered which colleges in Montana are the best to enroll in? Niche lists the six best four-year colleges for 2022 in Montana. Coming in at number one is Montana State University, located in Bozeman. The school has an 81% acceptance rate and a 60% rate of students graduating. The most popular majors students are interested in include nursing, marketing, and consumer sciences.
MONTANA STATE
105.5 The Fan

Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers

It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
IDAHO STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Should Montana Add Armed Guards For Security at Schools?

School shootings are becoming more and more common, and lawmakers and educators are struggling to find a solution. In May, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and opened fire killing 19 students and 2 teachers. Aside from the shooting itself, one of the main things that mainstream media has focused on is how long it took law enforcement officers to confront the shooter.
MONTANA STATE
Post Register

Over 23,000 Idaho households apply for reduced internet costs

More than 23,000 households in Idaho have enrolled in a federal program to reduce their monthly internet service costs. The Biden administration announced Thursday that 23,218 Idaho households have enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program. Americans who enroll in the program can reduce their internet service costs by up to $30 a month, or $75 a month on tribal lands.
IDAHO STATE
NBCMontana

BLM announces new state director for Montana, Dakotas

MISSOULA, Mont. — The newly selected Bureau of Land Management state director for Montana and the Dakotas, Sonya Germann will oversee 8.3 million surface acres of public lands and more than 47 million acres of subsurface mineral estate within her states' borders. BLM announced Germann will take over the...
MONTANA STATE
buckrail.com

Officials concerned about AIS discovery in South Dakota

WYOMING — Environmental officials are voicing their concerns after zebra mussels were discovered in a reservoir just 27 miles from the Wyoming border last week. Pactola Reservoir, located 13 miles west of Rapid City, South Dakota, in the Black Hills, is a popular boating destination for Wyoming and South Dakota residents.
WYOMING STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Traditions – Bitterroot Brewfest & Daly Days

Getting outside is a staple of summer, and that's the idea behind this year's 27th Annual Bitterroot Brewfest; enjoying time spent outdoors in the sun with like-minded neighbors. Every year since 1995, friends and family have been coming together in Hamilton to enjoy brews, food, and each other. This year's...
HAMILTON, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy