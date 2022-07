It's very common to be too busy to eat a filling breakfast after you wake up for the day. You might only have time to grab a quick bowl of cereal, granola bar, or a cup of hot coffee to carry you through the morning. Traditional Japanese breakfasts might seem like a lot if that's all you're used to, considering it involves a full spread of different food groups and side dishes. This ensures enough nutrients are present in your meal to provide your body with the energy it needs to take on whatever your day has in store for you.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO