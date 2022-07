Former Philadelphia Eagles receiver Charles Johnson died at the age of 50 on July 19. Johnson was a former first-round draft pick in 1994 out of the University of Colorado. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 17th overall pick of the NFL Draft. Furthermore, Johnson played in the NFL from the mid-90s to the early 2,000s. This article will be an overview of his football career from when he was in college to when he was in the NFL.

