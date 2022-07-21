ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets' Dominic Smith and JD Davis on the Trade Block?

By SportsGrid
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the All-Star break in the rearview window, the New York Mets are set to improve their roster as the trade deadline looms. One area where the NL East division leaders have lacked production is the designated hitter spot....

nesn.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Mets acquire former All-Star infielder in trade

The New York Mets have added a big power bat to bolster their lineup for the second half of the season. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman on Friday was the first to report that the Mets acquired first baseman Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets are trading pitcher Colin Holderman to Pittsburgh for Vogelbach.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Yankees rumors: Top prospects pulled from game, big trade could be looming

Trade rumors were running rampant when two of the New York Yankees’ top prospects were pulled from their game on July 24. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and attention is being focused on the postseason contenders. The New York Yankees fit the bill, as they had the best record in the American League entering the All-Star break. They were linked to players such as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and most recently, they were reportedly “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reveals Why He's Not In Cooperstown On Sunday

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is today. Derek Jeter, who was officially inducted back in September, was planning to attend. Life had other plans, however, as Jeter revealed to the world on Twitter this morning. The legendary shortstop won't be making it to Cooperstown because of a family health matter.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees: 3 players who should be untouchable in Juan Soto trade

The New York Yankees, like just about every other team, want Juan Soto. After Soto rejected the Nationals’ contract extension offer, it’s widely believed that Washington will trade him at the deadline. Due to the abysmal play of Joey Gallo, New York does have a need for the 23-year-old outfielder. While the team is surely putting together potential trade packages, it should make sure a few players are completely off the table.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Latest Ozzie Albies update could force Anthopoulos to make a trade

The Braves have gotten reinforcements over the last few weeks, but more are on the way. Kirby Yates began his rehab assignment and was recently assigned to AA Mississippi. There’s still hope Mike Soroka will return this season, and most importantly, Ozzie Albies is on his way back. The...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Cruz
Person
Jd Davis
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly "Serious Contenders" In Major MLB Trade

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, there's no doubt the Yankees will be searching the market for some reinforcements. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have emerged as "serious contenders" for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. It was previously reported that New York wouldn't pursue Benintendi because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Mets acquire Michael Perez from Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez has been traded to the New York Mets, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Mets are in dire need of catching help after Tomas Nido's injury, and as a result, they have acquired Perez. That's now back-to-back moves between the two clubs in 24 hours, as Daniel Vogelbach was shipped from Pittsburgh to Queens Friday afternoon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Potential Braves trade package for Luis Castillo

I don’t see the Braves being in the market for starting pitching. This is the best rotation they’ve had in years, and Anthopoulos hasn’t been aggressive in seeking rotation help in previous seasons. Starting pitching is just so expensive at the trade deadline, and it will be even pricier this year — in terms of prospects — because there are such few sellers.
MLB
ClutchPoints

3 sneaky Phillies MLB trade deadline targets

The Philadelphia Phillies are right in the thick of the National league Wild Card race. After narrowly missing the playoffs in 2021, the Phillies want to make sure they play October baseball in 2022. They have an outside of chance of winning the division, but it appears to be a two-horse race between the Mets and Braves for now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Nl East#New York Mets Betting#The National League
FanSided

Freddie Freeman has officially put agent, Braves drama behind him

The stats say it all. Freddie Freeman was never struggling, but after his return to Atlanta and dropping his agent, he’s gone back to focusing on what matters — baseball. Freeman and the Dodgers are quietly –as always, seemingly — one of the best teams in all of baseball. While the National League theoretically runs through Atlanta, it would be a surprise if Los Angeles didn’t have something to say about that before all is said and done come October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
42K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy