Mets' Dominic Smith and JD Davis on the Trade Block?

The stats say it all. Freddie Freeman was never struggling, but after his return to Atlanta and dropping his agent, he’s gone back to focusing on what matters — baseball. Freeman and the Dodgers are quietly –as always, seemingly — one of the best teams in all of baseball. While the National League theoretically runs through Atlanta, it would be a surprise if Los Angeles didn’t have something to say about that before all is said and done come October.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO