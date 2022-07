Just Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. Interest rates inch up three basis points, from 5.51% to 5.54%. We’re expecting another .75% rate hike from the Fed soon. I won’t get too in depth, but remember that doesn’t directly correlate to mortgage rates, but everything is related. These continued rate hikes are putting downward pressure on growth, and mortgage rates are likely to continue to rise.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO